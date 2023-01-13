Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Comments / 0