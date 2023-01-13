For nearly 12 years, fans of "Impractical Jokers" have enjoyed watching comedians Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, and Joe Gatto (before his early 2022 departure) act like fools. During a December 2022 interview on Renee Paquette's podcast, "The Sessions," Quinn noted that the series, which focuses on mortifying pranks and dares, has amassed a dedicated fanbase. He explained that he believes the show has had longevity because it is relatively simplistic. He asserted that audiences appreciate tuning in to a program that does not require much thought. "We don't challenge you, we don't want you to think. You know what I mean? We're not asking you to do anything but to sit back and laugh," said Quinn.

1 DAY AGO