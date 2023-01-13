Read full article on original website
Why You Can't Stream TaleSpin's 'Last Horizons' Episode On Disney+
When it came to animation in the '90s, Disney reigned supreme. Of course, the House of Mouse produced a string of legendary films like the "Lion King" and "Beauty and the Beast" during this time, but the company also had a firm grip on the small screen. Through ABC and syndication, Disney aired a memorable program block of original cartoon shows. Known as "The Disney Afternoon," this group of cartoons featured a few shows that served as modern remixes of some classic characters. Baloo and his "Jungle Book" cohorts, for instance, got reimagined as pilots and business owners for the hit series "TaleSpin."
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
Patrick Swayze Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Patrick Swayze literally rolled his way onto the Hollywood scene in the much-maligned "Skatetown U.S.A." in 1979. However, the actor's appearance in 1983's "The Outsiders" solidified his membership as the eldest constituent of The Brat Pack, which featured up-and-coming actors like Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Tom Cruise, and Robert Downey Jr. (per IMDb). Swayze and the group's popularity soared in the '80s. In addition to being part of a pack of performers who arguably brought about a cinema renaissance for teenage angst and coming-of-age movies, Swayze soon blazed his own trail thanks to the role of Johnny in "Dirty Dancing."
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Skinamarink Director Shot The Viral Horror Film In The Halls Of His Own Childhood Home
Not since the first "Paranormal Activity" has a horror film captivated the attention of the internet like "Skinamarink." Directed by Canadian filmmaker Kyle Edward Ball, "Skinamarink" follows two siblings who wake up to find out that their home has no doors or windows. With their parents also missing, the two children navigate their maze-like home in a bid to survive. Shot on a budget of $15,000 (via Edmonton Journal), the film debuted at the Fantasia International Film Festival where it was lauded for its inventive narrative and creepy visuals. In a positive review from /Film, critic Matt Donato praised Ball for "channeling childhood fears with marvelous rawness."
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Finds Its Directors
To make its grand Disney+ introduction, Marvel Studios presented fans with a truly captivating miniseries: "WandaVision." As the title implies, it focuses on Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they enjoy a quiet, sitcom-esque life together in the town of Westview, New Jersey. However, as the program goes on, their perfect little world is pulled apart by internal and external forces. Among the most powerful of them is the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who uses her magic to shatter Wanda's illusion of a perfect life with her android husband.
Believe It Or Not, South Park's Creators Drew Major Inspiration From All In The Family
"All in the Family" is one of the most revered classic sitcoms, thanks in no small part to the late Carroll O'Connor's iconic performance as grumpy old-timer Archie Bunker. The show broke new ground in the field of social commentary on television, tackling such topics as racism, abortion, the Vietnam War, home invasions, and numerous other hot-button issues that you wouldn't have traditionally expected to see presented before a live studio audience. It was also a favorite within the TV industry, having won a total of 45 Emmy Awards over the course of its run (via IMDb).
Easter Eggs You Missed In The Last Of Us Season 1
A decade after the release of "The Last of Us" on PlayStation 3, video game developer Naughty Dog has joined forces with HBO to adapt the beloved post-apocalyptic survival story for television. The result is a nine-episode season that, while staying true to the heart and soul of the original video game, has forged its own identity with an incredible cast and a dazzling adaptation of the game's beloved characters and storylines.
Hollywood Is Still Sleeping On Joe Abercrombie's First Law Series (& Why That's An Epic Mistake)
In recent years — well, decades at this point — fantasy fans have been enjoying a continuous stream of live-action adaptations of their favorite works. From "Harry Potter" to "The Wheel of Time," book series after book series have made their way to screens big and small. Fantasy-friendly shows like "Stranger Things" have sung the praises of formerly nerdy activities like role-playing games. Paramount+ is betting big on "Dungeons & Dragons" despite the fact that "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" isn't even out yet. All in all, it's pretty clear that Hollywood is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to adapting cool (and potentially lucrative) fantasy series.
Impractical Jokers' Q Says Nothing Will Ever Top The Universal Studios Tram Punishment
For nearly 12 years, fans of "Impractical Jokers" have enjoyed watching comedians Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, and Joe Gatto (before his early 2022 departure) act like fools. During a December 2022 interview on Renee Paquette's podcast, "The Sessions," Quinn noted that the series, which focuses on mortifying pranks and dares, has amassed a dedicated fanbase. He explained that he believes the show has had longevity because it is relatively simplistic. He asserted that audiences appreciate tuning in to a program that does not require much thought. "We don't challenge you, we don't want you to think. You know what I mean? We're not asking you to do anything but to sit back and laugh," said Quinn.
Will Scooby-Doo Appear In HBO Max's Velma?
Since his debut in 1969, his mystery-solving gang have all been asking "Scooby-Doo, where are you?" And now, over 50 years later, fans are asking the same thing. The beginning of 2023 brought with it the newest addition to the long-running "Scooby-Doo" franchise with the HBO Max series, "Velma." Taking a more satirical and adult approach to the beloved characters, the Mindy Kaling-created animated series tells an alternate origin story for the titular glasses-wearing teen sleuth (voiced by Kaling) as she brings the Mystery Inc. gang together to solve a series of mysterious disappearances and teen girl murders.
Cary Elwes Says Stranger Things Is 'Much More Terrifying' Than His Time Filming Saw
Cary Elwes, the man who played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in "Saw," joined the "Stranger Things" cast in its third season. Enlisted to play Mayor Larry Kline, Elwes portrayed a crooked politician with his own interests at heart over the safety of his community. "Stranger Things 3" was the first time fans really got a look at the larger picture of Hawkins. For the first two seasons, the series focused on Will (Noah Schnapp) going missing, Will's lingering connection to the Mind Flayer and the Upside Down, and the group of friends who battled the horrors flooding into their world.
Stranger Things' David Harbour And Winona Ryder Have A 'Loving And Complicated' Off-Screen Relationship
"Stranger Things" has grown in leaps and bounds over the course of its four seasons on Netflix. While the science-fiction drama was already a hit when it began in 2016, the series has gone on to become a juggernaut and is one of the streamer's biggest hits as a result (via Parrot Analytics). Of course, part of this success is no doubt tied to the characters of "Stranger Things" and how their relationships have evolved over the course of the series.
Why The DVD Sarah Borrows In The Last Of Us Episode 1 Means So Much To Hard-Core Fans
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1. Video game adaptations are always rife with Easter eggs that only the most eagle-eyed of fans will pick up, though some of these nods can be a bit more overt than others. In the 1995 "Mortal Kombat" movie, the iconic line "get over here" is lifted directly from the video game. Likewise, 1993's "Super Mario Bros." movie is filled with references to the video game, like a windup bomb-omb, boots that allow the protagonists to launch into the air, and even a Devolution Gun that looks surprisingly similar to the Super Nintendo's Super Scope peripheral.
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
Naruto Voice Actor Maile Flanagan Freaked Out When Googling The Show After Her Audition
For viewers interested in preserving the voice acting performances with which Japanese anime series are originally produced, English dubs may simply never factor into routine viewing. Of course, plenty of English-speaking anime fans prefer to listen to dialogue without the need for reading subtitles, hence a sizable English-language anime voice-acting industry persisting to this day.
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
The Kingkiller Chronicle Fans Envision Willem Dafoe As Their Ideal Actor For The Cthaeh
There aren't many contemporary fantasy franchises as popular as "The Kingkiller Chronicle." Created by author Patrick Rothfuss, the beloved fantasy book series tells the story of Kvothe, a man who has already taken to living under a pseudonym as a low-key innkeeper by the time "The Name of the Wind," the first installment in "The Kingkiller Chronicle" series, begins. Throughout the book series' first two installments, Kvothe recounts in excruciating detail the story of his life and, specifically, how he transformed as a younger man from a wandering musician into a notorious wizard known as "Kingkiller."
