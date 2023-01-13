Måneskin and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello rock 'Gossip': Listen now

Italian rockers Måneskin have officially dropped their collab track "GOSSIP," featuring Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello , from their forthcoming 2023 album RUSH .

Listen to Rockternative and more on the free Audacy app

After a massive year , the latest single "GOSSIP" from 2023 GRAMMY nominee Måneskin 's highly-anticipated third studio album , RUSH , set for release on January 20, arrives today with a music video and new haircuts for some of the members.

Upon sharing the single featuring Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello , drummer Ethan Torchio said in a statement that Tom, "brought some Rage to Måneskin!" Singer Damiano David adds, "Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking. We can’t thank him enough for joining us on this track. It’s an honour for the whole band!" Bassist Victoria De Angelis explained how the track came about over time, saying they had been holding onto a riff that guitarist Thomas Raggi had written, "some time ago... Then the icon Tom Morello joined and brought something extra to the classic uptempo Måneskin cheerfulness."

For his part, Morello says, "When I heard that there was a rock and roll band from Italy that was blowing up around the world I was like 'Really? Come on.' Then when I saw them play live I was blown away. They are unapologetically loud, unapologetically sexy, and unapologetically ROCKING and deserve to be one of the standard bearers for rock and roll for a younger generation."

Maneskin's Raggi continued heaping on praise for Morello, saying Tom is, "one of the greatest musicians that I’ve always listened to and learned from. Playing with him is a dream come true. It’s an enormous gift and a personal highlight of this incredible year."

Måneskin's RUSH is scheduled for release on January 20. Pre-orders are available now . Plus, take a look at the band's full tour itinerary HERE .

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's Emo Kids , Alt Now , Rockternative , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , 90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram