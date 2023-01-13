ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DC News Now

Schumer, Jeffries call on ‘MAGA Republicans’ to avoid default

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) issued a joint statement Friday calling on Congress to avoid a potential default “forced by extreme MAGA Republicans,” the opening salvo in what will be a months-long battle over raising the federal debt limit.   Lawmakers in both parties predict the Democratic-controlled […]
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Reuters

White House says it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling and there are no discussions underway about eliminating it. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Congress must act to increase the debt ceiling after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country will likely hit the $31.4 trillion statutory debt limit on Jan. 19.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Cigar smoke, dogs and no metal detectors: The bizarre first two weeks of a Republican-controlled House

This week, as many Republicans filed into the House chamber, they often jokingly raised up their arms, mimicking the way they used to have to raise them as they went through metal detectors last year. During the last Congress, such magnometer checks were compulsory.The anti-metal detector GOP crusade has being going on for a while. Last year, as I tried to catch Lauren Boebert for a question, she maneuvered her way around me — and around the magnetometers — in order to go and vote. It was a small but significant act of rebellion. Boebert was notably part of a...
COLORADO STATE

