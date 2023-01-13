Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Patrick Swayze Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Patrick Swayze literally rolled his way onto the Hollywood scene in the much-maligned "Skatetown U.S.A." in 1979. However, the actor's appearance in 1983's "The Outsiders" solidified his membership as the eldest constituent of The Brat Pack, which featured up-and-coming actors like Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Tom Cruise, and Robert Downey Jr. (per IMDb). Swayze and the group's popularity soared in the '80s. In addition to being part of a pack of performers who arguably brought about a cinema renaissance for teenage angst and coming-of-age movies, Swayze soon blazed his own trail thanks to the role of Johnny in "Dirty Dancing."
Miiko Taka, Sayonara And Shogun Actress, Dies At 97
Miiko Taka, who made her film debut in the 1957 film "Sayonara," has died at the age of 97 (via The Hollywood Reporter). On January 4, the actress' grandson posted on social media the news that his grandmother had died. Information surrounding her death is not known, with her son telling The Hollywood Reporter through a representative that the family didn't wish to participate in an obituary for Taka.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Elvis' Austin Butler Pays Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley
On January 12, 2023, the music world was stunned by the news that Lisa Marie Presley — the daughter of Priscilla and the late Elvis — had died at the age of 54. The devastating news arrived shortly after word got out that she'd been hospitalized due to a medical emergency. "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," the Presley family said in a statement to CNN following Lisa Marie's death.
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
Babu Bhatt's Storyline On Seinfeld Hasn't Aged Well
Whether one is a casual "Seinfeld" viewer or a diehard fan, it's practically impossible not to know Babu Bhatt (Brian George), the finger-wagging owner of New York's struggling Dream Cafe. Like many plotlines on the sitcom, this one was inspired by the real-life experience of a show writer. In a...
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
Cary Elwes Says Stranger Things Is 'Much More Terrifying' Than His Time Filming Saw
Cary Elwes, the man who played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in "Saw," joined the "Stranger Things" cast in its third season. Enlisted to play Mayor Larry Kline, Elwes portrayed a crooked politician with his own interests at heart over the safety of his community. "Stranger Things 3" was the first time fans really got a look at the larger picture of Hawkins. For the first two seasons, the series focused on Will (Noah Schnapp) going missing, Will's lingering connection to the Mind Flayer and the Upside Down, and the group of friends who battled the horrors flooding into their world.
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
What The Shoe Represents In Nope, According To Jordan Peele
After back-to-back successes with "Get Out" and "Us," Jordan Peele returned in 2022 with his third feature film, "Nope." The movie proved to be a surprising examination of the filmmaking process itself and of the spectacles audiences indulge in. That theme is communicated in part through the character of Jupe (Steven Yeun), a former child star on a sitcom called "Gordy's Home." He's also one of the survivors of that show's cast, who were attacked by the chimpanzee Gordy during a taping.
Jake Sully Will Not Be The Narrator In Avatar 3 (& Why That's The Right Call)
The upcoming "Avatar 3" is going to feature a major narrative change. After 13 years of anticipation, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally washed its way into cinemas. As it stands, the sequel doesn't show any signs of stopping its dominance at the global box office. With a total gross that should exceed $2 billion worldwide, James Cameron's second outing to Pandora is proving to be a financial beast. "The Way of Water's" success has let to Cameron confirming that future sequels beyond "Avatar 3" will see the light of day. "It looks like just with the momentum that the film has now that will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can't wiggle out of this, I'm gonna have to do these other sequels," the director told Chris Wallace in early 2023 (via Digital Spy).
John Williams's 50-Year Collaboration With Steven Spielberg Stems From Spielberg's Love Of Hollywood's Past
With 70 years in the film industry, over 150 film credits, and more than 200 awards to his name (via IMDb), John Williams is easily one of the most celebrated film composers in movie history. He's even been named as one of the greatest modern classical music composers, comparable to the likes of Beethoven and Strauss (via Playbill). From the "Harry Potter" franchise's magical "Hedwig's Theme" to the ominous "Imperial March" from "Star Wars," Williams is one of the most prolific composers in cinema, having scored some of the most famous film franchises of the last seven decades. You'd be hard-pressed to find a single movie fan on the planet who can't at least hum one tune from his illustrious career.
Bryan Cranston Made Jerry Lose It During An Episode Of Seinfeld
Making a seasoned comedian like Jerry Seinfeld break up with laughter is one of the greatest achievements that anyone can reach in comedy. It's one thing when his fellow "Seinfeld" starring cast members like Jason Alexander or Julia Louis-Dreyfus caused Seinfeld to lose his composure during filming, or even regular guests like Jerry Stiller or Wayne Knight. However, when an actor not already in his inner circle manages the feat, you know it's something special. And when that person goes on to play the most notorious drug lord in the Southwest, it's even more fun to reflect on.
Why Shia LaBeouf Was Never The Same After Transformers
There was a time when Shia LaBeouf was paving a path to be the next big thing in Hollywood. Following a similar road as many other performers, LaBeouf was a child actor made famous by the Disney Channel, seemingly destined to become an A-list star. After landing the lead role in one of 2007's biggest blockbusters, "Transformers." LaBeouf was on the fast track to Hollywood stardom.
Why Family Guy Was Sued By The Copyright Holder Of When You Wish Upon A Star
Any show that's been around for over 20 years is more than likely to come across at least some controversy during its run. But for a show like "Family Guy," that's practically every other Tuesday. Since show-tuning its way onto our television screens in 1999, "Family Guy," which follows the satirical exploits of a dysfunctional Rhode Island family unit, has never been one to play it safe.
Kelsey Grammer's 1996 Comedy Flop Is Still Worth Checking Out
Objectively, comedies from the 1990s really do have their own flavor about them. Sketch comedy icons like Jim Carrey and Mike Myers had top comedies at the box office such as "Dumb and Dumber" and "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" throughout the decade. Looking at those movies and other similar projects, it seemed that broad, spoof-y comedy was all the rage in the era of boy bands and Beanie Babies.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0