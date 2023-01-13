Read full article on original website
Councillor Q. needs to go. He made a wrong decision about body cameras, he has no idea about what police go thru. Vote him out.! Stand with our police, thankfully no citizens or police were hurt.
2 teens arrested after stabbing next to Boston Common; suspects are age 13 and 17
A pair of Boston teenagers are in police custody in connection with a stabbing Sunday night on a street adjacent to the Boston Common, officials said. The two teens, ages 13 and 17, were not publicly identified. They will face charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Harvard Crimson
‘Faisal Deserved Help, Not Bullets’: Harvard Affiliates, Cambridge Residents Mourn Sayed Faisal at Harvard Square Protest
More than a hundred protesters gathered in the Harvard Square Pit for a demonstration following the fatal shooting of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge Police Department officer. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Politicians, academics, and Cambridge residents crowded the Harvard Square Pit Saturday as they demanded justice for Sayed Faisal, a...
whdh.com
Authorities make arrest in 2007 Dorchester missing person case now considered homicide
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been flown into Massachusetts to face charges in the case of a woman who disappeared from Dorchester in 2007. On Monday, the Boston Police Department announced that David Pena, 33, was booked after police travelled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, FL, for the suspect’s rendition.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
Person stabbed next to Boston Common
Police are investigating after a person was stabbed Sunday night next to the Boston Common, officials said. A Boston Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the area of 141 Tremont St. around 7:40 p.m. for a report of one person stabbed. The person was transported to a local...
NECN
Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe: What DCF does when a parent disappears
The case of Ana Walshe, 39, a mother who has been missing since Jan. 1 from Cohasset, has gripped the nation for almost two weeks and has given parents reason to question what could happen to their own children if they, too, were to go missing. Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian...
WCVB
Cambridge protest demands answers in fatal police shooting of Mass. college student
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A community protest was held outside the Harvard Square MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, as residents of the city continue to call for justice in the fatal police shooting of a UMass Boston student. Twenty-year-old Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi American college student, was shot...
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
Police make arrest in Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
DORCHESTER — Police have made an arrest in the Dorchester shooting that left one person in critical condition. One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Saturday night. According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the area of 117 Ellington...
Felicia McGuyer’s body still not found, despite arrest of suspect, DA says
The former boyfriend of a missing Massachusetts woman has been arrested and is expected to be charged with murder but officials have not located her body, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’ office said. Felicia McGuyer, 32, was reported missing in 2007. She was last seen on Oct....
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 77-Year-Old Elvira Miranda of Dorchester
The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 77-year-old Elvira Miranda who was last seen earlier today, at about 8:40 AM on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the area of 18 Norton Street in Dorchester. She was last seen wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt. She is known to frequent the Cape Verdean Day Care Center located at 34 Hancock Street in Dorchester. Elvira suffers from mental health issues and does not speak English.
'Marauding' Muggers Beat Several MBTA Passengers With Crowbar: Transit Police
Three people are facing charges for repeatedly robbing multiple MBTA passengers at several stations from Cambridge to Brookline, authorities said.Officers responded Park Street Station after a man was reportedly assaulted by three men and a woman around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Harvard Square…
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
whdh.com
Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.
Search continues for Brookfield woman Brittany Tee, missing nearly a week
The search for a Brookfield woman missing nearly a week continued Monday, as officials urged town residents with security cameras and anyone with information on her disappearance to contact police. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10 in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street, according to...
'Marauding group' beat T commuters with crowbar, police say
BOSTON - A "marauding group" beat and robbed MBTA riders with a crowbar during the Thursday evening commute, police allege.Transit police said the first assault happened at about 5 p.m. on a train at the Harvard Square MBTA station, where a man reported being attacked by three males and one female. The victim said one of the attackers was armed with a crowbar.According to police, the alleged attackers traveled to the Park Street Station and attacked and robbed someone else on board a Green Line trolley headed to Kenmore Station."The group allegedly were also threatening several commuters on board the trolley with violence," Transit police said in a statement. "The marauding group continued to travel to Fenway where they robbed and beat another victim, on the platform, with a crowbar causing facial injuries to the victim."Police said after the assault and robbery at Fenway Station, the group fled toward Brookline. Officers searched the area and arrested 25-year-old Parrish Jones of Dorchester, 21-year-old William Windham of Brockton, and a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester.The suspects are all charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery and armed robbery.
David Pena arrested in connection with 2007 missing persons case of Felicia McGuyer
More than 15 years after a 32-year-old mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death. Felicia McGuyer, 32, was reported missing in 2007. She was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester. The Boston Police Department said it...
