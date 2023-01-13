ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Councillor Q. needs to go. He made a wrong decision about body cameras, he has no idea about what police go thru. Vote him out.! Stand with our police, thankfully no citizens or police were hurt.

Harvard Crimson

‘Faisal Deserved Help, Not Bullets’: Harvard Affiliates, Cambridge Residents Mourn Sayed Faisal at Harvard Square Protest

More than a hundred protesters gathered in the Harvard Square Pit for a demonstration following the fatal shooting of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge Police Department officer. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Politicians, academics, and Cambridge residents crowded the Harvard Square Pit Saturday as they demanded justice for Sayed Faisal, a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Person stabbed next to Boston Common

Police are investigating after a person was stabbed Sunday night next to the Boston Common, officials said. A Boston Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the area of 141 Tremont St. around 7:40 p.m. for a report of one person stabbed. The person was transported to a local...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting

A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys home in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
MIDDLETON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 77-Year-Old Elvira Miranda of Dorchester

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 77-year-old Elvira Miranda who was last seen earlier today, at about 8:40 AM on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the area of 18 Norton Street in Dorchester. She was last seen wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt. She is known to frequent the Cape Verdean Day Care Center located at 34 Hancock Street in Dorchester. Elvira suffers from mental health issues and does not speak English.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

'Marauding group' beat T commuters with crowbar, police say

BOSTON - A "marauding group" beat and robbed MBTA riders with a crowbar during the Thursday evening commute, police allege.Transit police said the first assault happened at about 5 p.m. on a train at the Harvard Square MBTA station, where a man reported being attacked by three males and one female. The victim said one of the attackers was armed with a crowbar.According to police, the alleged attackers traveled to the Park Street Station and attacked and robbed someone else on board a Green Line trolley headed to Kenmore Station."The group allegedly were also threatening several commuters on board the trolley with violence," Transit police said in a statement. "The marauding group continued to travel to Fenway where they robbed and beat another victim, on the platform, with a crowbar causing facial injuries to the victim."Police said after the assault and robbery at Fenway Station, the group fled toward Brookline. Officers searched the area and arrested 25-year-old Parrish Jones of Dorchester, 21-year-old William Windham of Brockton, and a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester.The suspects are all charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery and armed robbery.   
BOSTON, MA
