Laclede Record
RUTH MARE DURREMAN
Ruth Marie Durreman, 89, of Lebanon, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. She was born June 7, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio to Leopold and Ruth A. Weiss. On July 13, 1951, she was united in marriage to William Pete “Bill’’ Durreman Sr. She was preceded in death by...
Laclede Record
MATTIE MAY EDWARDS
Mattie May Edwards, 93, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in the Richland Care Center. She is survived by two children, Ronnie D. Edwards (Kristina) of Nikiski, Alaska and Kevin Edwards (Kim) of Lee’s Summit; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five siblings, Mary Lou Veith (Harry) of Schererville, Ind.; Esther Sherrer of Stoutland; Ruby Noe of Richland; Sally Thorburg of Waterloo, Ill. and Dee Lyon of Columbia, Ill.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
PAMELA KAYE LOWERY
Pamela Kaye Lowery, 60, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 31, 1962, in Columbia, to James Lowery and Dixie Lawson. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Teddy Eugene and William. She was the only daughter of seven...
Laclede Record
RANDY LEE FORD
Randy Lee Ford, 58, of Lebanon, died Monday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Osage Beach. He was born Dec. 6, 1964, in Lebanon, Mo. to George Alvin and Elgon Marie Griffin Ford. On Oct. 7, 1994, he was united in marriage to Heather Pace. He was preceded in death by his...
Laclede Record
WELDON LEE EVANS
Weldon Lee Evans, 73, of Richland, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was the former business owner of Evans Supermarket in Lebanon. Survivors include his wife Karol of the home; four children, William Evans of Eureka; Cassie Wilson (Rob) of Waynesville; Lauren Smith (Tim) of Richland and Steven Bartlett (Emily) of Lebanon; grandchildren, Sydney and Max Evans, Cameron and Reese Wilson of Waynesville; Logan and Luke Smith, and Clayton and Boone of Lebanon; several other relatives and many friends.
Laclede Record
REMONIA LEE GRAVES
Remonia Lee Graves, 84, of Rolla, formerly of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Rolla. She was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Montreal to Clell Frederick and Eunice (Shivers) Barber, and was raised by Claude and Eunice Barber upon their union. Remonia was preceded in death by her husband...
Laclede Record
MAXINE LINDSEY
Maxine Lindsey, 90, of Buffalo, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Colonial Springs Healthcare in Buffalo. She was born Feb. 13, 1932, to Ralph and Ida (Cofer) Lindsey. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Pauline Lindsey. She grew up in Dallas County and attended...
Springfield driver killed in Stone County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments
Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Families react after Ash Grove attempted abduction
ASH GROVE, Mo. – Families in Ash Grove are reacting after an investigation continues into an attempted abduction. Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night they were called to assist with a reported abduction of an 11-year-old girl. In a release, officials said the 11-year-old told them she was playing in her […]
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck
CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
Search for missing Ava girl underway
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
threeriverspublishing.com
Phelps Health welcomes first baby of 2023
Tate Michael Huffman was the first baby born at Phelps Health in Rolla, Missouri, in 2023, arriving bright and early at 3 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds, 11.1 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His mother and father, Shelby and David Huffman, of Vienna, Missouri,...
KFVS12
Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County authorities are asking for help in finding suspects who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove Friday evening. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the child told deputies and officers with the Ash Grove Police Department that she was playing in her backyard when a white man grabbed her and began taking her to a nearby truck. The girl was able to get free from the man and run away.
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
AOL Corp
Missouri marijuana laws need a complete overhaul. Adam Mace’s case is one reason why | Opinion
This week, a Cass County judge could hear arguments about why a man incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offenses should be released from prison. We’re watching closely, as should every Missourian who voted for Amendment 3, the state constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis use for those 21 and older.
Man Tried to Abduct 11-Year-Old Missouri Girl Playing in her Yard
Of all the fears parents have, this is one of the worst. There is a report that a man tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl who was playing in her yard in a tiny Missouri town where things like this aren't supposed to happen. This attempted abduction appeared Friday evening...
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
