ABC6.com
Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an argument...
ABC6.com
White supremacists protest Taunton drag queen story time, police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a Drag Queen Story Hour at the Taunton Public Library was interrupted by protesters over the weekend. Police said over two dozen members of NSC-131, a white nationalist group, gathered outside the library Saturday to protest the event. The protesters dressed...
ABC6.com
Warwick restaurant burglarized, thief accused of stealing donations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of a Warwick restaurant said their establishment was burglarized Friday night. Surveillance footage provided by the owner of Gel’s Kitchen shows a hooded person breaking into the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Additional video shows the person rummaging through the cash register...
ABC6.com
Car crash in Dartmouth sends 2 hospital
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A car crash in Dartmouth send twi people to the hospital Sunday morning. The single-car crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on State Road near Maine Avenue. Police said a Nissan Sentra, driven by a 19-year-old New Bedford woman, left the roadway and hit a...
ABC6.com
Brookfield police seek public’s help locating missing woman
BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Brookfield Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives are looking for a missing Brookfield woman. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield on Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans,...
ABC6.com
Teammates remember student athlete killed in Berkley crash
BERKLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — A memorial for the 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Berkley continued to grow Monday. One of Dylan Quinn’s teammates told ABC 6 News that they’re dedicating the season to him, saying the team will never be the same.
ABC6.com
Single-car crash in Dartmouth results in cracked utility pole, 2 hospitalizations
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth Sunday morning resulted in a cracked utility pole and two hospitalizations. Dartmouth police Det. Kyle Costa said police and emergency crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to State Road near Maine Avenue for a crash. At the scene, officers confirmed...
ABC6.com
Single-car crash in Berkley leaves 2 hospitalized, seriously injured
BERKLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — A single-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday. At about 7:30 a.m., Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash near 75 Myrick St. Chief Scott Fournier said responders at the scene found that the car had rolled...
ABC6.com
‘Without Quinny, it’s going to feel like a hole in the team’: Teammates remember athlete killed in crash
BERKLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — A memorial for the 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Berkley continued to grow Monday. “Without Quinny, it’s going to feel like a hole in the team,” one of Dylan Quinn’s teammates told ABC 6 News, adding that they’re dedicating the season to him.
ABC6.com
Two taken to hospital after crash in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. According to East Providence Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving on scene, rescue crews found of the vehicles drivers entrapped, and were able to successfully remove that person from their car.
ABC6.com
Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
ABC6.com
CDC: Providence County remains ‘high’ for COVID-19 transmission
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The CDC announced Friday that Providence County remains in the “high” risk category for COVID-19 transmission. The report shows Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County and Washington county are all at the “medium” level given the latest data. Providence County remains...
ABC6.com
Central Falls police offer free steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia owners.
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The Central Falls Police Department announced they are offering free steering wheel locks for owners of Hyundai and Kia brand cars. Police hope to put a stop to the rising numbers of vehicle thefts in Central Falls by offering these locks on a first come, first serve basis.
ABC6.com
‘A sign of the times’: Thieves steal copper wiring from utility poles for profit
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It’s a trend that is darkening roadways. Thieves are starting to steal copper wiring from utility poles, leaving streets and construction sites in the dark. It’s a theft that Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti calls dangerous. “It’s just another one of those...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Central Falls and Pawtucket, residents are invited to volunteer to help clean the soon to be Pawtucket-Central Falls train station. All volunteers will meet at the America’s Food Basket at 11 a.m. in Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
Federal Hill House prepares 20K meals on MLK Day of Service
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the Federal Hill House invited volunteers to help prepare meals for the community. About 120 AmeriCorps and community volunteers assembled a total of 20,000 meals by the end of the day. The meals are meant...
ABC6.com
Fourth Lifespan urgent care center now open in Johnston
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan opened a new urgent care center in Johnston on Monday morning. Currently, the center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and Lifespan hopes to increase their hours by early spring. Oliver Gherardi, medical director for Lifespan urgent care centers...
ABC6.com
Periods of light snow and snow showers overnight
We had some very gusty winds to deal with today as some wind gusts reached 40-45MPH, but those winds will slowly be easing overnight. Meanwhile another wave of Low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast will pass well east of Cape Cod on Monday, but as it goes by it will be sending more bouts of light snow, snow showers or just flurries from time to time as lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s. So any snow that falls on untreated roads can become slippery. Snow amounts throughout all of RI will basically be a grassy coating, but some areas of easternmost RI could potentially get up to an inch on grassy surfaces. Moving further to the east into Bristol county of MA snow totals could reach an inch or 2 while in Plymouth county amounts look to be on the order of 2-4 inches, but again most of this will on grassy surfaces while the roads may only have slippery spots or slushy coatings on them.
ABC6.com
Rhody Remains Undefeated in Conference with Dominant Defensive Effort
Cairns, Hattix-Covington, Lassiter, Squires, Toure. Rhode Island jumped out early and never relinquished the lead, beating Atlantic 10 newcomer Loyola Chicago 63-24 Sunday afternoon. The win extended URI’s conference winning streak to five games. Dolly Cairns opened the first quarter for the Rams (14-3, 5-0 A-10) with a successful...
ABC6.com
#19 Providence’s Eight Game Win Streak Snapped by Creighton, Friars Lose First Conference Game
The No. 19/19 Providence College men’s basketball team was defeated by the Creighton Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 BIG EAST), 73-67, on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Neb. The Friars fell to 14-4 on the season and 6-1 in BIG EAST play. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) also finished with a double-double, 10 points and 10 boards.
