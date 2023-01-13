CCSO: Man sought for probation violation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for probation violation.

Officials say Michael Myers’ last known address is 10614 Abercorn St.

Facebook commenters were quick to point out that a Michael Myers, the same name as the “Halloween” central character, was being reported on Friday the 13th.

“Ironically, it’s pure coincidence! But, clearly challenging… it is for real,” CCSO commented.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters could be qualified for a reward of up to $2,500.