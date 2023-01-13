ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

CCSO: Man sought for probation violation

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RsRD_0kDtm4kw00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for probation violation.

Officials say Michael Myers’ last known address is 10614 Abercorn St.

Facebook commenters were quick to point out that a Michael Myers, the same name as the “Halloween” central character, was being reported on Friday the 13th.

“Ironically, it’s pure coincidence! But, clearly challenging… it is for real,” CCSO commented.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters could be qualified for a reward of up to $2,500.

Comments / 0

Related
allongeorgia.com

Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE
live5news.com

Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say led them on a chase late Saturday night in the Burton area. Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest and resisting arrest, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
BURTON, SC
allongeorgia.com

House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO seeks subject for questioning in attempted murder case

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to an attempted murder case. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the subject was seen dropping off a gunshot victim at a hospital. Investigators would like to speak with the individual about the incident. […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to ID 2 in theft investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are seeking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to an ongoing theft investigation. The theft occurred on Jan. 4 in the 600 block of E. Anderson St. Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 912-525-3100 ext. 1818 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Beaufort Co. teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old boy reported missing from his home Friday has been found safe. After being reported as an endangered runaway, deputies said they located him Friday afternoon.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived. Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Chatham County correctional officer fired after fentanyl smuggling arrest

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a correctional officer after she allegedly brought drugs and contraband into the Chatham County Detention Center. Georgette Ruthielee Bennett, 26, was terminated during her probationary period for violating policy. Bennett had been employed with CCSO since May 31, 2021. CCSO’s Criminal Investigation Unit […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the Deluxe Inn at 3680 Ogeechee Road around 8 p.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Januarial Maocha, 35, was taken to a hospital […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

1 adult, 4 children displaced in Hinesville fire

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Hinesville Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning that left 5 people without a home. Hinesville Fire says the fire happened around 2:40 a.m. at Shady Oaks mobile home park. The structure fire was quickly extinguished after firefighters learned that no one was home. One adult and four children […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy