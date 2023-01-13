Read full article on original website
Federal prosecutors will decide whether to indict Hunter Biden — but Republicans have legalities of his charges wrong
It is possible that federal prosecutors will decide soon whether or not to indict the president's son on charges related to taxes and guns, but Republicans are misinformed about the specifics of those charges.
The week everything changed for the Biden White House
President Joe Biden began the new year with the political winds at his back. Amid the chaos of a fractured Republican majority trying to elect a House speaker, his administration was making a major public effort to show how the laws bolstering his ambitious policy priorities were showing tangible results. Democrats had evaded a bruising in the midterm elections and retained a Senate majority. There were signs inflation was beginning to ease. His party had coalesced around his prospective reelection bid. And his most apparent Republican challenger had not yet gained the full-throated support of his base.
Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden's pick for FAA administrator following system outage
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would push to confirm President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, following a computer system failure that triggered the delay of more than 10,000 flights last week. Phillip Washington, Biden's pick to lead the FAA, has yet to receive...
House Oversight chair wants more information on Biden classified documents from White House
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Sunday slammed President Joe Biden and his team for their handling of classified documents, announcing on CNN's "State of the Union" that he is requesting additional information about the situation. "We would never have known about the possession of the classified documents were...
Republicans shy away from calling on Santos to resign as Democrats renew push for more information
More House Republicans on Sunday stopped short of calling on embattled New York Rep. George Santos to resign, while two Democrats made a fresh push for more information from GOP leaders. Republicans back home in the GOP freshman's Long Island district, however, doubled down Sunday on calls for him to...
Concerns over Santos' backstory were known prior to the election
Concerns over Rep. George Santos' backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance at...
Raskin gives update on cancer treatment: 'I'm losing about 40 or 50 hairs a day'
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said Sunday he's "very optimistic" about his cancer treatment and has "gotten lots of support" from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. "I am hanging tough, my energy is good," Raskin, who announced last month that he had been diagnosed with diffuse large B cell...
