Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" series. The dust has finally settled on the heartbreaking and harrowing initial episode of "The Last of Us." The good thing is that all those getting nagged to watch a show based on a game they'd never played may have finally seen what the hype is about. It's only the first week of the show on our TV screens, and already we've suffered a tragedy that has made a dent in our hero Joel (Pedro Pascal). It had to be done, of course. Sarah (Nico Parker) catching a stray bullet is as vital to Joel's story arc as Peter Parker losing Uncle Ben. What made it special in this version of the story is how it all played out, not in the actual moments, but in the build-up to it.

