Cary Elwes Says Stranger Things Is 'Much More Terrifying' Than His Time Filming Saw
Cary Elwes, the man who played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in "Saw," joined the "Stranger Things" cast in its third season. Enlisted to play Mayor Larry Kline, Elwes portrayed a crooked politician with his own interests at heart over the safety of his community. "Stranger Things 3" was the first time fans really got a look at the larger picture of Hawkins. For the first two seasons, the series focused on Will (Noah Schnapp) going missing, Will's lingering connection to the Mind Flayer and the Upside Down, and the group of friends who battled the horrors flooding into their world.
Criminal Minds Fans Are In Full Support Of Paget Brewster's Updated Look
Paget Brewster is sporting a "new" look in Paramount+'s "Criminal Minds: Evolution." One of the stronger aspects of this sequel-reboot is the show's attempt to depict some semblance of off-screen change for the characters, which occurred during the show's irregularly long hiatus. David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) has lost more than most of his peers, throwing himself blindly into his violent work as a result, while Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) had begun a journey of self-reflection and healing that ultimately drove her away from criminal justice entirely.
The Last Of Us: Episode 1 Recap - Look For The Blight
Here we are at last. HBO's brave endeavor of bringing one of the most groundbreaking games ever to the small screen has finally been released for all the world to see. Critics already hyped it up with its nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, but is the live-action iteration of "The Last of Us" really that good? Well, if the first episode is any indication, we're in for some truly gripping television for the next nine weeks. Mixing all-new elements to keep fans guessing just as much as audience members going in blind, Episode 1 did an impeccable job of ensuring the tone and the terror of "The Last of Us" game wasn't lost in the adaptation.
Criminal Minds' Showrunner Doubted If Zach Gilford Would Agree To Play A Villain
Zach Gilford's advent on "Criminal Minds: Evolution" constitutes one of the greatest threats the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) has ever faced. In the wake of the pandemic, Gilford's serial-killing dramatis persona, Elias Voit, creeps his way onto the murky scene, but he's definitely not alone. No, this unpredictable unsub not only wreaks havoc on the public, but Elias is seemingly responsible for creating an entire network of mass murderers! And the actor portraying the latest baddie to threaten the "Criminal Minds" landscape entertains his own ideas about what makes Mr. Voit so treacherous.
The Last Of Us Makes A Bold (& Correct) Decision To Bail On The Game's Intro
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" series. The dust has finally settled on the heartbreaking and harrowing initial episode of "The Last of Us." The good thing is that all those getting nagged to watch a show based on a game they'd never played may have finally seen what the hype is about. It's only the first week of the show on our TV screens, and already we've suffered a tragedy that has made a dent in our hero Joel (Pedro Pascal). It had to be done, of course. Sarah (Nico Parker) catching a stray bullet is as vital to Joel's story arc as Peter Parker losing Uncle Ben. What made it special in this version of the story is how it all played out, not in the actual moments, but in the build-up to it.
Blue Bloods Fans Can Thank Tom Selleck For The Abigail Baker We Know And Love
Tom Selleck could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels when he joined "Blue Bloods." By the time the offer to play New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan came along, Selleck had already dominated TV with the original "Magnum P.I." and several "Jesse Stone" movies. With an ensemble that includes pros like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan and a role that didn't require Selleck to throw his body around like he did on "Magnum P.I." "Blue Bloods" could have been a cushy gig to top off an impressive career.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Helen Mirren Recalls The Fascinating Train Ride That Swayed Her Decision To Join 1923
There isn't much denying that the "Yellowstone" franchise has given us many strong female characters. These stories take place in the American West, after all, and as Elsa (Isabel May) reminds us several times throughout "1883," nobody of any gender is going to survive if they aren't a certain amount of tough. And as we've all learned by now, Dutton women continue to be tough well into the 21st century.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati Admires Kim's Feminine Toughness
Marina Squerciati's Kimberly Burgess, more commonly known as Kim or Burge, is one of the main characters on "Chicago P.D." starring in nearly 200 episodes of the series since it began in 2014. As an official with the Chicago Police Department in the Intelligence Section, Kim is influential among her peers and known for having a heart of gold. She hates to see people in need not get help and, despite her status as an officer of the law, she understands that the law isn't always fair or just.
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Skinamarink Director Shot The Viral Horror Film In The Halls Of His Own Childhood Home
Not since the first "Paranormal Activity" has a horror film captivated the attention of the internet like "Skinamarink." Directed by Canadian filmmaker Kyle Edward Ball, "Skinamarink" follows two siblings who wake up to find out that their home has no doors or windows. With their parents also missing, the two children navigate their maze-like home in a bid to survive. Shot on a budget of $15,000 (via Edmonton Journal), the film debuted at the Fantasia International Film Festival where it was lauded for its inventive narrative and creepy visuals. In a positive review from /Film, critic Matt Donato praised Ball for "channeling childhood fears with marvelous rawness."
The Big Bang Theory Fans Are Glad Chuck Lorre Suggested Kripke's Speech Impediment
Back in 2019, "The Big Bang Theory" wrapped its final episode with the distinction of being the longest-running multicamera comedy in history, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The CBS series from producers Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady featured 279 episodes of nerdy comedy and was still at the top of the ratings when it ended.
Shark Tank Pitches Are Much Longer In Real Life
If you get secondhand nervousness from watching "Shark Tank" from the safety of your couch, nothing quite compares to the experience of actually being on the carpet. Since 2009, "Shark Tank" has made dreams come true all for countless entrepreneurs, with the show's panel of wealthy investors ready and willing to throw down serious money for a business pitch they like the best.
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
John Viener Says The Family Guy Cast Isn't 'Big On Improv'
1999 will go down in history as the year that animator Seth MacFarlane finally got his big break in the television world. That year, his adult animated sitcom "Family Guy" hit the airwaves for the first time, welcoming viewers into the colorful and absurd town of Quahog, Rhode Island. While the series wound up canceled in 2002, it eventually returned from beyond the grave a few years later to become a true television powerhouse. As such, it's regarded as one of the most influential adult cartoons of all time.
Kelly Reilly Was A Big Fan Of American Dramas Before Yellowstone
For the first two years of filming Paramount Network's "Yellowstone," few people on set knew that Kelly Reilly is a United Kingdom native who speaks with a heavy accent. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress reflected on her fear that if they found out, it would break the illusion of her tough-as-nails character, Beth Dutton. To avoid this, she refrained from speaking to anyone when the cameras weren't rolling.
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
Gold Rush Fans Are Really Fed Up With Dave Turin
Fans of Discovery's "Gold Rush" have never been shy about criticizing some of the show's more inept gold miners, sometimes even calling for specific cast members to be booted off the show entirely. Perhaps the most notable example is the extreme amount of criticism levied toward Fred Lewis — who has received an absurd amount of backlash from fans online for his mining struggles in Season 11 and Season 12.
