Hunter Biden has asked a judge to prevent his four-year-old daughter from using his surname.President Joe Biden’s son is in the midst of a court case to lower child support payments to ex Lunden Roberts, with whom he had a child, Navy Joan Roberts, in 2018.Mr Biden’s paternity was established by DNA test after he initially denied having a sexual relationship with Ms Roberts, a former stripper whom he met in Washington DC.In late December, Ms Roberts asked Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer to allow their daughter to use the Biden name, claiming it would be beneficial to the...

1 DAY AGO