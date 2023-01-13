Read full article on original website
Related
scvnews.com
Jan. 17: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The board will meet in closed session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The meeting is available to...
scvnews.com
Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules
ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall. Nest: Healing Art Studio has a new day and time! First Sunday of the month, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. This is a free community program organized by our Education Chair, Sheri Carlson, in partnership with Emily Skelton, LMFT, Registered Art Therapist.
scvnews.com
Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos
Reenactors will engage and delight you as they portray this event which forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos. Docent led tours will follow the reenactment until 4 p.m. The suggested donation for the re-enactment is $10 and reservations can be made (suggested but not required) by calling (805)...
scvnews.com
Mustangs Trounce Vanguard 103-68
The Master’s University men’s basketball team shot 60% from the field, including a season-high 17 3-pointers, en route to a 103-68 win over the Vanguard Lions Saturday night in Santa Clarita. The Mustangs (13-5, 6-3 GSAC) hit 10 3s in the first half and another seven in the...
Comments / 0