The Tesla Model 3 has become cheaper to buy than ever before, thanks to a recent price cut and inflation over the past four years. When the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 arrived (and quickly departed) in 2019, it was heralded as the electric vehicle for the everyman, a Volkswagen Bug for the modern era. But now, thanks to a recent Tesla price cut and elevated inflation in the United States over the past four years, the Tesla Model 3 is cheaper to buy than ever.

2 DAYS AGO