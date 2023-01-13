Read full article on original website
Tesla buyers storm showrooms across China after company announces surprise price cuts
Footage shows crowds of car owners swarming Tesla distribution centres in several Chinese cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xi'an, as they demanded a refund.
Tesla Sharply Lowers EV Prices In US: You Can Now Own A Model 3 For Little Under $36,500
Tesla Inc. TSLA, which sharply cut prices of its Made-in-China vehicles at the start of the year, has broadened the downward adjustment to the U.S. What Happened: Tesla has drastically cut its vehicle prices in the U.S., with the reductions ranging from 6.4% to 19.7%, amid a slowdown in demand.
Why Tesla is dropping prices across the U.S.
Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps. The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 and slashed the […]
Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?
Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
A Tesla buyer says she feels 'duped' and 'taken advantage of' after missing out on a $13,000 price cut: report
Marianne Simmons told Bloomberg she'd never buy another Tesla again after paying $77,000 for a Model Y just weeks before Tesla slashed prices.
Tesla Prices Slashed In the U.S. As Sales Falter
To spur sales, Tesla has reduced prices for its Models Y and 3, but will it really help? The post Tesla Prices Slashed In the U.S. As Sales Falter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Teslas are finally getting cheaper. It's a sign Elon Musk's back is against the wall.
The EV maker is cutting prices on some of its top models as it faces down challenges with demand and competition against a backdrop of rising rates.
Tesla's price cuts will cause earnings to plunge 25%, but the EV maker is repairing its brand for long-term gain, Loup's Gene Munster says
Tesla's price cuts will cause earnings to dive 25% this year, according to Loup's Gene Munster. But the move could be favorable with consumers and heal brand issues stemming from Elon Musk. "It's a win for consumers and Tesla's brand. Tesla is going to gain market share near term," Munster...
Tesla clandestinely downgrades performance brakes, adds cover to hide it
Tesla has clandestinely downgraded its performance brakes on the Model Y Performance and even put a cover to hide the change in a deceptive move. When going from a Model Y Long Range to Model Y Performance, the biggest difference is arguably the performance brakes. You also get faster acceleration...
100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?
We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
Tesla Model 3 made cheaper than ever before due to inflation
The Tesla Model 3 has become cheaper to buy than ever before, thanks to a recent price cut and inflation over the past four years. When the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 arrived (and quickly departed) in 2019, it was heralded as the electric vehicle for the everyman, a Volkswagen Bug for the modern era. But now, thanks to a recent Tesla price cut and elevated inflation in the United States over the past four years, the Tesla Model 3 is cheaper to buy than ever.
Tesla cuts the Model 3 and Model Y price in the US by up to 31% with subsidy as more trims qualify
After two years of rampant increases, Tesla is now beginning to directly lower the price of its bestselling electric vehicles in the US, too. The Model 3 and Model Y price cut move follows a similar global pattern, especially in China where the Model 3 price was recently reduced by the whopping 14%.
Tesla cuts prices in the U.S. and Europe to stoke sales after lackluster year-end deliveries
The move in the U.S. may help Tesla qualify for more federal EV tax credits, and stoke sales volume here and abroad, after competition and interest rates increased. In Europe, Tesla cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and the U.K.
Tesla’s big price cuts mean ‘a major shift in the EV market’
Can Tesla remain the leader in the modern electric vehicle market it effectively created?. That question has been on the mind of EV buyers, investors, analysts, industry watchers, and Elon Musk stans for months now. That’s especially been the case as questions over demand in China and the US — not to mention the Twitter drama — seemed to cast a shadow on the electric automaker’s success story.
Tesla Model 3 price cuts puts new car cheaper than some used Model 3s
The Tesla Model 3 price cuts have put the cost of a new base Tesla Model 3 lower than that of some used Tesla Model 3s in some cities. The Model 3 has already become cheaper to buy than ever before in the U.S. due to the recent price cuts. The recent price cuts enable buyers to purchase a base Model 3 for $43,990, and with the EV tax credit, that price is further reduced.
