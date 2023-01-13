ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

Why Tesla is dropping prices across the U.S.

Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps.  The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 and slashed the […]
torquenews.com

Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?

Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
electrek.co

Tesla clandestinely downgrades performance brakes, adds cover to hide it

Tesla has clandestinely downgraded its performance brakes on the Model Y Performance and even put a cover to hide the change in a deceptive move. When going from a Model Y Long Range to Model Y Performance, the biggest difference is arguably the performance brakes. You also get faster acceleration...
torquenews.com

100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?

We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 made cheaper than ever before due to inflation

The Tesla Model 3 has become cheaper to buy than ever before, thanks to a recent price cut and inflation over the past four years. When the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 arrived (and quickly departed) in 2019, it was heralded as the electric vehicle for the everyman, a Volkswagen Bug for the modern era. But now, thanks to a recent Tesla price cut and elevated inflation in the United States over the past four years, the Tesla Model 3 is cheaper to buy than ever.
The Verge

Tesla’s big price cuts mean ‘a major shift in the EV market’

Can Tesla remain the leader in the modern electric vehicle market it effectively created?. That question has been on the mind of EV buyers, investors, analysts, industry watchers, and Elon Musk stans for months now. That’s especially been the case as questions over demand in China and the US — not to mention the Twitter drama — seemed to cast a shadow on the electric automaker’s success story.
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 price cuts puts new car cheaper than some used Model 3s

The Tesla Model 3 price cuts have put the cost of a new base Tesla Model 3 lower than that of some used Tesla Model 3s in some cities. The Model 3 has already become cheaper to buy than ever before in the U.S. due to the recent price cuts. The recent price cuts enable buyers to purchase a base Model 3 for $43,990, and with the EV tax credit, that price is further reduced.
CALIFORNIA STATE

