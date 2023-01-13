Read full article on original website
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
France 24
Chinese travellers outraged after being identified with yellow badges at South Korean airport
Images showing Chinese tourists wearing yellow badges around their necks as they arrive in South Korea have elicited outrage online, among widespread accusations of discrimination related to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The yellow badges, however, are not a new protocol at Incheon Airport. As China experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases,...
Post Register
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short
JERUSALEM (AP) — When Israel struck an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to open diplomatic ties in 2020, it brought an electrifying sense of achievement to a country long ostracized in the Middle East. Officials insisted that Israel’s new ties with the UAE, and soon after with Bahrain,...
BBC
CHAN: Nelson Mandela’s grandson causes political row in African football
African football's governing body, the Confederation of African Football (Caf), has launched an investigation into political remarks made by Nelson Mandela's grandson during the opening ceremony of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria. In a statement, Caf said it will "assess whether there was compliance" with rules laid out...
‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea
North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
The U.S. Now Lets Anyone from Haiti, Ethiopia, and 4 Other African and South American Nations Plus 6 Others Get Asylum
As of Dec. 5, anyone from Haiti was allowed to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) as long as they get into the U.S., in a recent announcement by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant
Jan 13 (Reuters) - A Miss Universe contestant from El Salvador strutted onto stage this week wearing a bitcoin-inspired gold bodysuit, a glittering tribute to her country becoming the world's first to adopt the crypto-currency as legal tender two years ago.
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Trossard, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Arsenal have been offered Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price...
BBC
Burkina Faso unrest: Suspected jihadists abduct 50 women
Some 50 women have been abducted by suspected jihadists in northern Burkina Faso, local officials say. Residents in Arbinda said two groups of women were taken as they were out gathering leaves and wild fruits because of a severe food shortage. A small number managed to escape and raise the...
Tokyo lodges protest after China punishes Japanese travellers over Covid test requirements
Japan has lodged a protest with Beijing over its decision to suspend the issuance of visas to Japanese citizens in retaliation for Covid testing requirements for travellers from China. Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno characterised the move as an act of revenge rather than a public health measure and requested...
Yellen leads new U.S.-Africa policy with trip to Senegal, Zambia, South Africa
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa during the next two weeks, as the United States aims to strengthen ties with a continent that has been the focus of Chinese trade and investment for years.
Sunday Morning Photograph January 15 2023: Oued Bou Khrareb in Fes in Morocco.
Between the open air markets, the narrow alleys, the plethora of scents mixing in the air, and the architecture itself, visiting Fes el Bali — which is the oldest walled part of Fes in Morocco — is a unique experience in and of itself…. Sunday Morning Photograph January...
UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge
British judges gave the go-ahead on Monday for the Court of Appeal to consider challenges to the U.K. government’s plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda.Two High Court judges ruled in December that the controversial policy is legal, rejecting a lawsuit from several asylum-seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union. The same judges said Monday that the claimants can challenge that decision on issues including whether the plan is “systemically unfair” and whether asylum-seekers would be safe in Rwanda.No date has been set for the appeal hearing.The Conservative government struck a deportation agreement with...
Chinese embassy in UK: 'Firmly opposed' to Britain's Hong Kong report
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's embassy in Britain said on Thursday it had lodged "stern representations" about the UK's latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, which criticised what it called the erosion of freedoms in the former British territory by China.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
BBC
Rwanda asylum policy: Migrants granted right to challenge
Migrants facing potential removal to Rwanda under the Home Office's relocation scheme have won permission to challenge the policy. Last month the High Court ruled that the scheme was lawful. Today's ruling means there is no prospect of flights leaving immediately while it goes to the Court of Appeal. Home...
Rounding off Africa tour, China’s top diplomat visits Egypt
CAIRO (AP) — China’s chief diplomat was in Cairo Sunday for talks with Egyptian and Arab League officials, marking his last stop in a multi-leg trip to Africa that aims to consolidate Beijing’s footprint across the resource-rich continent. Foreign Minister Qin Gang met separately with Egyptian President...
BBC
Australian Open: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur determined to 'get Grand Slam title'
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur returns to the Australian Open on Tuesday, determined to finally "get the Grand Slam title" that has so far eluded her. The 28-year-old missed last year's event in Melbourne through injury but went on to finish as runner-up at both Wimbledon and the US Open, becoming the first African or Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open era.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Uganda drops Chinese firm from US$2 bn railway deal
Uganda has terminated its contract with Chinese firm China Harbour and Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) to build a railway to the Kenyan border and is now considering a deal with a Turkish company, a senior official told Reuters. In 2015, the east-African country signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract...
