The Independent

The world’s most powerful passports revealed

A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
Post Register

Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short

JERUSALEM (AP) — When Israel struck an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to open diplomatic ties in 2020, it brought an electrifying sense of achievement to a country long ostracized in the Middle East. Officials insisted that Israel’s new ties with the UAE, and soon after with Bahrain,...
BBC

CHAN: Nelson Mandela’s grandson causes political row in African football

African football's governing body, the Confederation of African Football (Caf), has launched an investigation into political remarks made by Nelson Mandela's grandson during the opening ceremony of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria. In a statement, Caf said it will "assess whether there was compliance" with rules laid out...
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
BBC

Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments

In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Reuters

Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant

Jan 13 (Reuters) - A Miss Universe contestant from El Salvador strutted onto stage this week wearing a bitcoin-inspired gold bodysuit, a glittering tribute to her country becoming the world's first to adopt the crypto-currency as legal tender two years ago.
BBC

Burkina Faso unrest: Suspected jihadists abduct 50 women

Some 50 women have been abducted by suspected jihadists in northern Burkina Faso, local officials say. Residents in Arbinda said two groups of women were taken as they were out gathering leaves and wild fruits because of a severe food shortage. A small number managed to escape and raise the...
The Independent

UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge

British judges gave the go-ahead on Monday for the Court of Appeal to consider challenges to the U.K. government’s plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda.Two High Court judges ruled in December that the controversial policy is legal, rejecting a lawsuit from several asylum-seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union. The same judges said Monday that the claimants can challenge that decision on issues including whether the plan is “systemically unfair” and whether asylum-seekers would be safe in Rwanda.No date has been set for the appeal hearing.The Conservative government struck a deportation agreement with...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum

A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
BBC

Rwanda asylum policy: Migrants granted right to challenge

Migrants facing potential removal to Rwanda under the Home Office's relocation scheme have won permission to challenge the policy. Last month the High Court ruled that the scheme was lawful. Today's ruling means there is no prospect of flights leaving immediately while it goes to the Court of Appeal. Home...
BBC

Australian Open: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur determined to 'get Grand Slam title'

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur returns to the Australian Open on Tuesday, determined to finally "get the Grand Slam title" that has so far eluded her. The 28-year-old missed last year's event in Melbourne through injury but went on to finish as runner-up at both Wimbledon and the US Open, becoming the first African or Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open era.
demolitionandrecycling.media

Uganda drops Chinese firm from US$2 bn railway deal

Uganda has terminated its contract with Chinese firm China Harbour and Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) to build a railway to the Kenyan border and is now considering a deal with a Turkish company, a senior official told Reuters. In 2015, the east-African country signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract...

