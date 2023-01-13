Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Related
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The dill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull Muslims seek Eid al-Fitr as school holiday
TRUMBULL — Mac Abuzneid chose to move to Trumbull in 2018 because of the local school district. But while he likes the schools, there's one problem, he said. Abuzneid is one of several Muslim town residents who spoke at a recent Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce meeting and asked the town's school district to allow their children to take days off to observe Muslim holidays, including Eid al-Fitr.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
trumbulltimes.com
Windsor mayor sells Bart's restaurant after 18 years
WINDSOR — Mayor Donald Trinks, known for hearing constituent concerns from behind the counter at Bart's Restaurant, sold the Windsor diner after 18 years at the helm. Bart's, a popular breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Windsor, has been in town for over 70 years. In 2005, Trinks and two business partners formed a partnership, bought the restaurant and made Trinks the face of the business. In 2008, he bought them out and became the sole proprietor. On Jan. 13, Trinks signed the paperwork to officially sell the spot to a local family in hopes of starting his retirement.
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
Eyewitness News
A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven schools closing achievement gap, officials say
WEST HAVEN — For years, education officials have discussed achievement gaps, disparities in educational achievement between students in different racial or socioeconomic categories or with different abilities, ordinarily reflected through high-stakes testing. Pointing to state data, however, city officials say West Haven students are achieving at roughly the same...
trumbulltimes.com
Notre Dame High School in West Haven receives largest-ever donor gift for renovation
WEST HAVEN — Since there's been Notre Dame High School, the Richetelli family has been there — almost. Gary Richetelli, a 1965 graduate of the Catholic college preparatory school in West Haven founded in 1946, has a cousin who was in the school's second graduating class in 1951.
trumbulltimes.com
10 criminal cases to watch in Connecticut in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several homicides and sexual misconduct cases were among the most high-profile cases in Connecticut in 2022, including two killings in recent months that have prompted calls for change in how law enforcement and judicial officials handle domestic violence and the probation of felons.
NBC Connecticut
DEEP Searching for Deer With Head Stuck in Plastic Container in Naugatuck
A search is underway for a deer whose head is stuck in a plastic container in Naugatuck. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says its environmental conservation officers are working with the town’s animal control in looking for the deer after neighbors in town contacted them. The...
trumbulltimes.com
Susan Campbell (opinion): If only lost luggage could collect frequent flyer miles
When the phone rang, Karen Dugan, of Glastonbury, was polite, but she couldn’t talk long. For days, she’d been tracking her luggage, lost in the infamous Southwest Airlines meltdown that will cost the company nearly $1 billion (though it could be more). On this cold and crisp morning,...
trumbulltimes.com
Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings
MILFORD — Milford residents who want to rent an accessory dwelling unit to someone other than family can now do so. "The reaction was jubilation when they approved the regulation change," Montalbano said. He added the change would help people who need a place to live but can't afford an apartment.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull approves $40,000 pension study
TRUMBULL — The town will move forward with an analysis of possible changes to the town's pension program, as the town council has approved funding such a study. At its Jan. 5 meeting the panel voted to allocate $40,000 to hire a consultant to "review strategies to deal with recruitment and retention issues," according to a letter sent by Trumbull human resources director Thomas McCarthy to the Board of Finance chair in November. The consultant's duties would include looking at potential changes to "current and future employees' retirement benefits."
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
No snow in sight. Is this normal for Connecticut?
If you’re waiting for a snowstorm, expect to keep waiting. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will increase each day through the midweek, and the weather pattern isn’t showing a significant snowstorm for the foreseeable future.
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
Middletown parents, students in b-ball brawl
A brawl involving parents and students breaks out in Middletown after Middletown High School’s team defeated the team from Weaver High School
'It Breaks My Heart': Owner Of Southington Eatery Announces Closure After 11 Years In Busine
A Connecticut restaurant is set to permanently close next month after more than a decade in business. Hartford County eatery Zingarella Ristorante and Pizzeria, located in the Southington neighborhood of Plantsville, is set to close at the end of the business day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, owner Mark Zommer announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Comments / 0