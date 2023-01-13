WINDSOR — Mayor Donald Trinks, known for hearing constituent concerns from behind the counter at Bart's Restaurant, sold the Windsor diner after 18 years at the helm. Bart's, a popular breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Windsor, has been in town for over 70 years. In 2005, Trinks and two business partners formed a partnership, bought the restaurant and made Trinks the face of the business. In 2008, he bought them out and became the sole proprietor. On Jan. 13, Trinks signed the paperwork to officially sell the spot to a local family in hopes of starting his retirement.

WINDSOR, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO