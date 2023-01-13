ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The dill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull Muslims seek Eid al-Fitr as school holiday

TRUMBULL — Mac Abuzneid chose to move to Trumbull in 2018 because of the local school district. But while he likes the schools, there's one problem, he said. Abuzneid is one of several Muslim town residents who spoke at a recent Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce meeting and asked the town's school district to allow their children to take days off to observe Muslim holidays, including Eid al-Fitr.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Windsor mayor sells Bart's restaurant after 18 years

WINDSOR — Mayor Donald Trinks, known for hearing constituent concerns from behind the counter at Bart's Restaurant, sold the Windsor diner after 18 years at the helm. Bart's, a popular breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Windsor, has been in town for over 70 years. In 2005, Trinks and two business partners formed a partnership, bought the restaurant and made Trinks the face of the business. In 2008, he bought them out and became the sole proprietor. On Jan. 13, Trinks signed the paperwork to officially sell the spot to a local family in hopes of starting his retirement.
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business

A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

West Haven schools closing achievement gap, officials say

WEST HAVEN — For years, education officials have discussed achievement gaps, disparities in educational achievement between students in different racial or socioeconomic categories or with different abilities, ordinarily reflected through high-stakes testing. Pointing to state data, however, city officials say West Haven students are achieving at roughly the same...
WEST HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

10 criminal cases to watch in Connecticut in 2023

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several homicides and sexual misconduct cases were among the most high-profile cases in Connecticut in 2022, including two killings in recent months that have prompted calls for change in how law enforcement and judicial officials handle domestic violence and the probation of felons.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

DEEP Searching for Deer With Head Stuck in Plastic Container in Naugatuck

A search is underway for a deer whose head is stuck in a plastic container in Naugatuck. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says its environmental conservation officers are working with the town’s animal control in looking for the deer after neighbors in town contacted them. The...
NAUGATUCK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings

MILFORD — Milford residents who want to rent an accessory dwelling unit to someone other than family can now do so. "The reaction was jubilation when they approved the regulation change," Montalbano said. He added the change would help people who need a place to live but can't afford an apartment.
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull approves $40,000 pension study

TRUMBULL — The town will move forward with an analysis of possible changes to the town's pension program, as the town council has approved funding such a study. At its Jan. 5 meeting the panel voted to allocate $40,000 to hire a consultant to "review strategies to deal with recruitment and retention issues," according to a letter sent by Trumbull human resources director Thomas McCarthy to the Board of Finance chair in November. The consultant's duties would include looking at potential changes to "current and future employees' retirement benefits."
TRUMBULL, CT

