Salinas, CA

KSBW.com

Gonzales River Bridge damaged due to flooding

GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey county is reporting the Gonzales River Bridge has been damaged. This bridge crosses the Salinas River southwest of the town of Gonzales. Part of the roadway is gone and the west side of the bridge is now compromised. Road closure signs are in place for...
GONZALES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Del Monte Ave closed near El Estero due to downed power lines

MONTEREY, Calif. — Del Monte Avenue was closed near El Estero Lake Monday afternoon due to damaged power lines caused by a crash. The city reported that the road was closed in both directions between Sloat Avenue and Camino Aguajito. The closure was reported at 1:15 p.m. The city...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders, warnings changed along Salinas, Carmel, Big Sur rivers

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Department of Emergency Management announced changes Sunday to evacuation orders and warnings across the county. Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings along the Carmel River. The warning covers low-lying areas along the river from Klondike Canyon Road to the Carmel River Lagoon.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 152 closed due to active slide: CHP

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — A stretch of Highway 152 in Santa Cruz County is closed due to an active slide that is blocking the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported. The slide is east of Pole Line Road, the CHP said. Highway 152 is closed at Casserly Road...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County storm damages as high as $80 million, estimate shows

SALINAS, Calif. — The series of winter storms caused as much as $80 million in damages in Monterey County, an early estimate released Sunday shows. Video player: Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees. The figure is part of a preliminary assessment the county reported to the California...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding

FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a person died after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 156 near Hollister Saturday morning. CHP said the crash occurred at 6:57 a.m. when a 37-year-old woman driving a 2019 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 156, west of Monterey Street, was going at an unsafe speed for wet roadway The post CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures

SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)-  The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
kion546.com

Light At The End Of The Tunnel

***INFORMATION IN THIS POST MAY BE OUTDATED, PLEASE RETURN TO THE WEATHER TAB AND LOOK TO THE RIGHT TO SEE THE LATEST FORECAST***. The atmosphere will remain slightly unstable through Sunday in between weather systems. This will keep the slight chance of a shower in the forecast. High clouds from the next system will block sunlight and keep temperatures cool on Sunday and light rain will arrive late, spreading across the region and becoming moderate overnight. The core of the next system will pass over early Monday and will likely have rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Like the previous systems over the past week or two, impacts will be cumulative since they are so close together which will lead to flooding risks once again. A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then we’ll get a brief break before a weak system moves through overnight Wednesday into Thursday. This system doesn’t look all that impressive right now … and after that, it’s sunshine, puppy dogs, and ice cream cones. The weather pattern shifts to a dryer, warmer regime which could last a week or two.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-  On Saturday, Monterey County Health gave an update on the San Ardo Water System. Due to the recent rain, floods have impacted the water system, and contamination has been found in the water. Health leaders advise people who live there not to use the water for drinking, food preparations, or brushing The post Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

