KSBW.com
San Benito County flooding: Mandatory evacuations as Pacheco Creek floods
HOLLISTER, Calif. — San Benito County has issued mandatory evacuations for areas in north county. According tot he county, the following areas were under evacuation orders:. Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road. An evacuation shelter has been set up at...
KSBW.com
Gonzales River Bridge damaged due to flooding
GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey county is reporting the Gonzales River Bridge has been damaged. This bridge crosses the Salinas River southwest of the town of Gonzales. Part of the roadway is gone and the west side of the bridge is now compromised. Road closure signs are in place for...
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Del Monte Ave closed near El Estero due to downed power lines
MONTEREY, Calif. — Del Monte Avenue was closed near El Estero Lake Monday afternoon due to damaged power lines caused by a crash. The city reported that the road was closed in both directions between Sloat Avenue and Camino Aguajito. The closure was reported at 1:15 p.m. The city...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders, warnings changed along Salinas, Carmel, Big Sur rivers
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Department of Emergency Management announced changes Sunday to evacuation orders and warnings across the county. Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings along the Carmel River. The warning covers low-lying areas along the river from Klondike Canyon Road to the Carmel River Lagoon.
KSBW.com
Highway 152 closed due to active slide: CHP
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — A stretch of Highway 152 in Santa Cruz County is closed due to an active slide that is blocking the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported. The slide is east of Pole Line Road, the CHP said. Highway 152 is closed at Casserly Road...
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm damages as high as $80 million, estimate shows
SALINAS, Calif. — The series of winter storms caused as much as $80 million in damages in Monterey County, an early estimate released Sunday shows. Video player: Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees. The figure is part of a preliminary assessment the county reported to the California...
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding
FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a person died after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 156 near Hollister Saturday morning. CHP said the crash occurred at 6:57 a.m. when a 37-year-old woman driving a 2019 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 156, west of Monterey Street, was going at an unsafe speed for wet roadway The post CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather appeared first on KION546.
Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures
SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)- The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
Light At The End Of The Tunnel
***INFORMATION IN THIS POST MAY BE OUTDATED, PLEASE RETURN TO THE WEATHER TAB AND LOOK TO THE RIGHT TO SEE THE LATEST FORECAST***. The atmosphere will remain slightly unstable through Sunday in between weather systems. This will keep the slight chance of a shower in the forecast. High clouds from the next system will block sunlight and keep temperatures cool on Sunday and light rain will arrive late, spreading across the region and becoming moderate overnight. The core of the next system will pass over early Monday and will likely have rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Like the previous systems over the past week or two, impacts will be cumulative since they are so close together which will lead to flooding risks once again. A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then we’ll get a brief break before a weak system moves through overnight Wednesday into Thursday. This system doesn’t look all that impressive right now … and after that, it’s sunshine, puppy dogs, and ice cream cones. The weather pattern shifts to a dryer, warmer regime which could last a week or two.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road after 30-feet deep sink hole opens up nearby
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz County is still being hit hard by the storm systems moving through the Bay Area. Residents there are grappling with flooding, crumbling roads, and coastal damage as we head into the next round of heavy rainstorms. The rain has been coming down steadily for...
As flooding persists in Monterey County, authorities have issued evacuation orders.
January 14, 5:29 p.m. There is a risk of flooding in southern Santa Clara County and northern San Benito County, according to a weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 14): Fresh rain brings new evacuations
SALINAS, Calif. — Fresh rain Saturday morning brought new evacuation orders in Monterey County. As of 1 p.m. the new Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office...
Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday, Monterey County Health gave an update on the San Ardo Water System. Due to the recent rain, floods have impacted the water system, and contamination has been found in the water. Health leaders advise people who live there not to use the water for drinking, food preparations, or brushing The post Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Unusual large number of Red Phalaropes being rescued in Monterey County: SPCA
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is seeing an unusual influx of red phalaropes in distress. In 2023, the center has rescued 17 phalaropes, significantly more than the annual average of six. The birds have been found all over the Monterey Peninsula, from...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
Aerial views of Salinas River flooding in Monterey County as levee breaks from overflowing water
SKY7 video shows a levee break as the Salinas River in Monterey County overflows its banks, flooding farmland in the area.
KSBW.com
Highway 101 bridge over Salinas River in Soledad to remain open: Caltrans
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Rising water levels on the Salinas River are not expected to impact the bridge over the river on Highway 101 in Soledad, Caltrans said late Wednesday. The agency said the bridge will remain open. "The bridge remains sound and is higher than the forecasted river surge,"...
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
