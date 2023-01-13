***INFORMATION IN THIS POST MAY BE OUTDATED, PLEASE RETURN TO THE WEATHER TAB AND LOOK TO THE RIGHT TO SEE THE LATEST FORECAST***. The atmosphere will remain slightly unstable through Sunday in between weather systems. This will keep the slight chance of a shower in the forecast. High clouds from the next system will block sunlight and keep temperatures cool on Sunday and light rain will arrive late, spreading across the region and becoming moderate overnight. The core of the next system will pass over early Monday and will likely have rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Like the previous systems over the past week or two, impacts will be cumulative since they are so close together which will lead to flooding risks once again. A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then we’ll get a brief break before a weak system moves through overnight Wednesday into Thursday. This system doesn’t look all that impressive right now … and after that, it’s sunshine, puppy dogs, and ice cream cones. The weather pattern shifts to a dryer, warmer regime which could last a week or two.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO