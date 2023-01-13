Read full article on original website
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, menu as follows: Vegetable soup, rolls, salad, steak tips with mushrooms (smothered beef), mashed potato, green beans, raspberry walnut torte. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Meals are well attended. Reservations are encouraged. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. If you want, you may order take away or/and get multiple meals at the same price.
Frank E. Redman
Frank Emerson Redman - devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend - passed away suddenly at his home, with his wife by his side, on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 79 years of age. Frank and his wife, Linda, are long time residents of Boothbay, but grew up in...
Longfellow Days 2023
Longfellow Days is Brunswick's month-long celebration of the great American poet, who lived here while he was a student and, later, as a faculty member at Bowdoin College. Throughout February - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's birth month - entertaining cultural events all over town will explore themes that are suggested by the poet's life and work. This year's event is titled “Travel: Abroad and Within.”
It’s the end of the Maine Photography Show
Many have inquired about the Maine Photography Show as of late and whether there will be one. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that after 17 years the Maine Photography Show will not continue. Having been part of the original committee and having been the chairman for the last 14 years, I need to back away and do more for myself. At this time no one has stepped forward to take my place so the end has come.
Midcoast CA$H program being offered
Midcoast CA$H, an initiative of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, is once again providing free tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers to households earning up to $60,000. Volunteer tax preparers help clients receive every federal and Maine tax credit that they qualify for, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Childcare Tax Credit (CTC). Midcoast CA$H also offers clients information about local programs that can help save money and increase financial stability, including debt-reduction programs, credit reviews, and match savings accounts.
Broadband talks continuing
With Wiscasset selectmen and the broadband committee set to talk Jan. 17, the possible cost of one option looks steeper than at the committee’s last meeting, said committee member and Lincoln County Connectivity Booster Evan Goodkowsy. He told Wiscasset Newspaper in a phone interview Jan. 16, new information from the state indicates, for a Wiscasset application to Maine Connectivity Authority to be competitive in seeking a municipally owned broadband system, the town could have to contribute $1,400 a household instead of the earlier figured $700.
Boothbay Region Y-Arts delights in ‘Xanadu JR’
A love story involving a Greek Muse who comes to life out of a mural and a down on his luck artist in 1980s Venice Beach, California. That’s the premise of “Xanadu JR.” performed by Boothbay Region Y-Arts performers at the Lincoln Theater Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14.
Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Edgecomb considering ‘before- and after-’ school program
Edgecomb is taking a page out of Georgetown Central School’s lesson plan. On Jan. 9, Edgecomb school officials announced a pilot project to introduce a before- and after-school program. The pilot program would be for two weeks and is based on one established in Georgetown last year. “It’s been...
