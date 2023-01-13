ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Vietnamese New Year 2023 celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In Columbia, members of the Vietnamese community gathered to celebrate Vietnamese New Year 2023. Organizers of the event are hoping more people in the community will participate in the celebration. Jimmy Pham is the Director of the Vietnamese Community Program. He says people participate in this celebration every year with a traditional ceremony, bow to ancestors, and a dragon dance.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
JENKINSVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Apartments, townhomes, and hotels approved to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday afternoon, developers in Columbia brought their ideas before the city's Planning Commission. However, these projects were met with opposition from the people who would be impacted the most. The commission decided to rezone a piece of land on Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Residents who...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome

COLUMBIA ( SC)– The annual King Day at the Dome is set for Monday January 16, 2023. King Day at the Dome will begin with an 8am Prayer Service at Zion Baptist Church. At 9:30am there will be a march to the State House. The MLK rally at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Birds out of place

A long time bird watcher reports a white-crowned sparrow sighting, but not in a region of South Carolina where one might usually find it. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy