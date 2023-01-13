Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
abccolumbia.com
Vietnamese New Year 2023 celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In Columbia, members of the Vietnamese community gathered to celebrate Vietnamese New Year 2023. Organizers of the event are hoping more people in the community will participate in the celebration. Jimmy Pham is the Director of the Vietnamese Community Program. He says people participate in this celebration every year with a traditional ceremony, bow to ancestors, and a dragon dance.
This South Carolina city named 2nd best for job opportunities by WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Searching for jobs can be a tough process even in the best of times. But South Carolina's capital city apparently has quite a few opportunities available - enough to receive a national ranking. According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Columbia, South Carolina ranks second for...
Packing company will spend $15M for new South Carolina plant with taxpayer help
(The Center Square) — An Elkhart, Indiana-based company that designs and manufactures custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions will spend $15 million to establish operations in Lee County. Engineered Foam Packaging will create 53 new jobs as part of the project, its first South Carolina location. The Coordinating...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
abccolumbia.com
‘King Day at the Dome’ event marches through downtown Columbia to the statehouse
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — While today is just a day off work for many… for others… it’s a time of remembrance and celebration. Here in the Midlands, several events took place to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day including the city’s 35th MLK Day event and the return of an in-person ‘King Day at the Dome’.
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
Apartments, townhomes, and hotels approved to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday afternoon, developers in Columbia brought their ideas before the city's Planning Commission. However, these projects were met with opposition from the people who would be impacted the most. The commission decided to rezone a piece of land on Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Residents who...
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
wfmynews2.com
Columbia residents concerned about losing history with new development
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A developer is looking to add 31 new apartments in the Kilbourne neighborhood of Columbia, but there are concerns about what it may bring to the community - and what it could take away. Dangerous traffic, parking issues, and overpopulation are a few of the concerns...
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
South Carolina drugmaker at center of Veterans Affairs recall after FDA investigation
A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
abccolumbia.com
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome
COLUMBIA ( SC)– The annual King Day at the Dome is set for Monday January 16, 2023. King Day at the Dome will begin with an 8am Prayer Service at Zion Baptist Church. At 9:30am there will be a march to the State House. The MLK rally at the...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
WIS-TV
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some displaced tenants at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia report that their property is being stolen from their vacated homes. Dozens of residents remain under an evacuation order more than two weeks after they first reported living without necessary utilities. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D....
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Birds out of place
A long time bird watcher reports a white-crowned sparrow sighting, but not in a region of South Carolina where one might usually find it. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
