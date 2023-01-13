Last time Giants made the playoffs: Revisiting Odell Beckham Jr.'s controversial Miami trip before 2017 wild-card loss

Ever since Jason Garrett's early struggles with the Cowboys from 2010-12, Sean Payton's name has been linked to the most iconic franchise in football. Thanks in part to Payton's stint as assistant head coach for Dallas from 2003-05, any time a list of potential coaching replacements has bubbled up, Payton's name has been near the top. Now, with the Cowboys playing the Buccaneers in the playoffs in what some are deeming a do-or-die game for Mike McCarthy, and with Payton being, for all intents and purposes, a free agent, those rumors have increased exponentially.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO