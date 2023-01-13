ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Last time Giants made the playoffs: Revisiting Odell Beckham Jr.'s controversial Miami trip before 2017 wild-card loss

By David Suggs
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped about quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status leading into Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals. Then Jackson effectively ruled himself out Thursday on social media. That made quite a few waves across the NFL. Jackson, who is in a contract year and negotiating as his...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com

Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision

The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
NEW YORK STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Saquon Barkley gashes Minnesota defense with electric run for first playoff TD

Saquon Barkley is loving his first career playoff game so far. Barkley didn’t take too long to find the end zone. Barkley caught a pitch in the backfield and received the blocks he needed from his offensive line to score on a 28-yard running play. Barkley’s score came shortly after a great opening drive by the Minnesota Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Kliff Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, telling NFL teams he's 'not interested in returning,' report says

Sometimes NFL coaches need a change of scenery. Kliff Kingsbury took that a bit to heart. Kingsbury lost his job on Black Monday, one of the few NFL head coaches to actually get axed on the day after the NFL regular season. While the former Cardinals coach is remains a hot commodity in coaching searches, particularly offensive coordinator jobs, interested employers will have to cross international borders to track him down.
Sporting News

Sean Payton Cowboys rumors: Ex-Saints coach's history with Jerry Jones resurfaces ahead of wild-card game

Ever since Jason Garrett's early struggles with the Cowboys from 2010-12, Sean Payton's name has been linked to the most iconic franchise in football. Thanks in part to Payton's stint as assistant head coach for Dallas from 2003-05, any time a list of potential coaching replacements has bubbled up, Payton's name has been near the top. Now, with the Cowboys playing the Buccaneers in the playoffs in what some are deeming a do-or-die game for Mike McCarthy, and with Payton being, for all intents and purposes, a free agent, those rumors have increased exponentially.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Post Up On Instagram

After a few months of back and forth, the couple is affirming their status despite the criticism. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan caused quite the conversation over the last few months. When the two Chicago Bulls descendants were first spotted in September, many took to social media to talk about their age gap and relationship. However, Larsa Pippen posted a picture with Marcus Jordan on her Instagram story along with some screenshots of them together. It’s clear they’re still going strong, yet the conversation doesn’t slow down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy