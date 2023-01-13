Last time Giants made the playoffs: Revisiting Odell Beckham Jr.'s controversial Miami trip before 2017 wild-card loss

Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset
The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night. Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory. "Let’s ...
Sporting News
Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped about quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status leading into Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals. Then Jackson effectively ruled himself out Thursday on social media. That made quite a few waves across the NFL. Jackson, who is in a contract year and negotiating as his...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
Will Monday night be Tom Brady's final game in a Buccaneers uniform? If Tampa plays the way it did all season, it very well might be. The Buccaneers have insisted their struggles on the offensive side of the ball were only temporary, but they enter as slight home underdogs against a Cowboys team that has scuffled lately.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Giants player released from hospital after hit during Vikings game
Good news for Giants special teamer Jason Pinnock.
thecomeback.com
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision
The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
Sporting News
Why did the Eagles fire Doug Pederson? How Philadelphia departure led to head coaching job with Jaguars
The Jaguars had made the playoffs once in the 14 seasons prior to the 2022 NFL campaign. They're back in the postseason under first-year head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson helped lead Jacksonville to its first AFC South title since 2017 and the fourth division championship in franchise history. The Jaguars...
saturdaytradition.com
Saquon Barkley gashes Minnesota defense with electric run for first playoff TD
Saquon Barkley is loving his first career playoff game so far. Barkley didn’t take too long to find the end zone. Barkley caught a pitch in the backfield and received the blocks he needed from his offensive line to score on a 28-yard running play. Barkley’s score came shortly after a great opening drive by the Minnesota Vikings.
Sporting News
Will the Ravens fire Greg Roman? Questionable offense, damning quotes may doom Baltimore OC after playoff exit
Could it be the fall of the Greg Roman empire in Baltimore?. The Ravens lost to the Bengals in the AFC wild-card round, and while the game was a lot more competitive than some expected, heads still may roll in the aftermath of the loss. The calls for the job...
Sporting News
Kliff Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, telling NFL teams he's 'not interested in returning,' report says
Sometimes NFL coaches need a change of scenery. Kliff Kingsbury took that a bit to heart. Kingsbury lost his job on Black Monday, one of the few NFL head coaches to actually get axed on the day after the NFL regular season. While the former Cardinals coach is remains a hot commodity in coaching searches, particularly offensive coordinator jobs, interested employers will have to cross international borders to track him down.
Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley guide Giants to first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI
The New York Giants stunned the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a 31-24 victory on the road to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Eagles-Giants playoff tickets: What they’re going for, where to get them
For the last few years, including on Dec. 11, whenever the Giants would host the Philadelphia Eagles, their fans would come and take over Metlife stadium and turn it into an Eagles home game. If Giants fans want to return the favor this Saturday when the two teams meet in...
Sporting News
Sean Payton Cowboys rumors: Ex-Saints coach's history with Jerry Jones resurfaces ahead of wild-card game
Ever since Jason Garrett's early struggles with the Cowboys from 2010-12, Sean Payton's name has been linked to the most iconic franchise in football. Thanks in part to Payton's stint as assistant head coach for Dallas from 2003-05, any time a list of potential coaching replacements has bubbled up, Payton's name has been near the top. Now, with the Cowboys playing the Buccaneers in the playoffs in what some are deeming a do-or-die game for Mike McCarthy, and with Payton being, for all intents and purposes, a free agent, those rumors have increased exponentially.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Post Up On Instagram
After a few months of back and forth, the couple is affirming their status despite the criticism. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan caused quite the conversation over the last few months. When the two Chicago Bulls descendants were first spotted in September, many took to social media to talk about their age gap and relationship. However, Larsa Pippen posted a picture with Marcus Jordan on her Instagram story along with some screenshots of them together. It’s clear they’re still going strong, yet the conversation doesn’t slow down.
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live score, updates, highlights from NFL wild-card playoff game
Arguably the most intriguing matchup of the NFL's wild-card weekend comes on the final night. After the first losing season of his career, Tom Brady leads the 8-9 Buccaneers into a matchup with a Cowboys team that posted another 12-win season but has plenty to prove in the playoffs. Dallas...
Sporting News
Brian Daboll, Robert Griffin III among those livid after Giants whistled for roughing the passer vs. Vikings
The NFL has had its share of controversial roughing the passer calls since the league tightened its rules regarding contact with quarterbacks. The worst call yet may have been made in Sunday's Giants vs. Vikings playoff game. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got pressure on Kirk Cousins on a second-and-4...
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
Sporting News
Lamar Jackson fuels Ravens rumors with cryptic Instagram message after playoff exit
The season of cryptic social media messages is upon us, courtesy of Lamar Jackson. The quarterback and the Ravens might be heading for a split this offseason, if their prior contract impasse was any indication. Now, Jackson has made some more noise by way of Instagram. On the Monday after...
Comments / 0