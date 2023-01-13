ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

General bills now filed at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have been introduced. We’re checking in on some that are already generating some chatter. One bill would put more sets of eyes on Mississippi classrooms. Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes is proposing requiring surveillance cameras, both for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

The Good-The Bad-The Interesting-Under the Dome

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. We are almost three full weeks into the 2023 Legislative Session, and it has been nothing short of eventful. While many...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Exclusive interview with Governor Tate Reeves

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 sat down with Governor Tate Reeves to discuss his future for east Mississippi and what he plans to do in his second term as Governor of Mississippi. Reeves made it a point to discuss the economic and educational growth that east Mississippi was making,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

Mississippi lawmakers consider 9.7% spending hike for K-12 education

(The Center Square) — Despite shrinking enrollment, Mississippi lawmakers are likely to give public schools a nearly 10% spending increase. New state Superintendent Robert Taylor made his debut before lawmakers Wednesday as the state Department of Education briefed Senate appropriators on its funding request for this year. "From afar,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK

In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Attorney General Fitch joins 21-state challenge to proxy firms’ ESG practices

JACKSON — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a 21-state coalition that is challenging the ESG practices of two proxy advisory companies, International Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. The Attorneys General specifically question how ISS and Glass Lewis’s commitments to net-zero emissions goals inform their proxy voting recommendations that may conflict with the financial interests of their clients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

42 Texas counties now support declaring invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) – At least 42 counties have now declared an invasion or expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square. Harrison County’s commissioners and Judge...
TEXAS STATE
techvisibility.com

Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one

Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

Op-Ed: Expanding Medicaid would harm, not help, rural hospitals

Rural hospitals in Mississippi are in crisis, we are told. Unless they receive more money, many may close, apparently. There’s an easy answer, according to those that want to expand Medicaid. Rural hospitals, they claim, are losing money because of the costs of caring for all those without health insurance. If only we would expand Medicaid, they suggest, rural hospitals would be secure.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mpbonline.org

Mississippi teachers seek better pay for other public school staff

Teachers from across Mississippi are meeting with lawmakers to talk about improvements that could be made to the public education system. Mississippi teachers seek better pay for other public school staff. Mississippi has ranked relatively high in national scores for educational achievement in recent years, and state lawmakers continue to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison

Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS

It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today

Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today. It seems we’re in a pattern of a severe weather threat at least once per week recently, and this week is no exception. As we’re running 20-30 degrees above normal with unseasonable humidity, it should come as no surprise that storms today across the state could become severe as a strong cold front approaches our state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

New Lawsuit: Mississippi Prison Has 'Abhorrent Conditions'

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman is a violent, rat-infested place where inmates live in “abhorrent conditions” and their medical needs are routinely ignored, attorneys say in a new lawsuit filed on behalf of 152 prisoners. The suit was filed in federal court...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy