deltadailynews.com

Suspect Arrested in Recent Shooting

Officers with the Greenville Police Department have arrested 28-year-old Darryl Mills of Greenville on a charge of aggravated assault. Police say this arrest comes from a shooting incident that happened on December 3rd in the 500 block of Dr. King North. Mills was taken into custody without incident on January12th. He was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he is waiting for his first court appearance.
GREENVILLE, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old

A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
JONESTOWN, MS
WDAM-TV

Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Greenville Police Witness 14-Year-Old Get Shot While Standing On Sidewalk

On January 12th, officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of McAllister Street and East Walker when a white vehicle occupied by two black males was observed shooting at another black male standing near the sidewalk. The victim appeared to have been shot in the lower abdomen.
GREENVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Alarms and Rock Throwing Juveniles in Attala

2:43 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked an attempted theft on Road 5216. 8:38 a.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department checked on a fire alarm at the First Baptist Church. 10:44 a.m. – Attala deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident on Hwy 43 S with no reported injuries.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Police Department Welcomes New Officers

The Greenville Police Department is welcoming 3 police recruits. The department announced that Officer Charles Brady Jr. Officer Renisha Howard, and Officer Dechara Williams are joining the force. All 3 recruits have finished the entry level of the hiring process and are currently enrolled in the Field Training Officers Program.
GREENVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Man Arrested for Statutory Rape

A Greenville man has been arrested for statutory rape. Officers responded to a sexual assault incident in the 1400 block of East Union Drive. A parent of an 11-year-old girl told officers that Justin Sanford had sexual relations with her daughter multiple times. According to the victim, Sanford told her...
GREENVILLE, MS
neareport.com

Murder in southeast Arkansas

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into a homicide that occurred yesterday at the request of Lake Village Police Department authorities. Jayani L. Jordan, 18, was the victim of an apparent homicide yesterday evening (Sunday, January 8th) while walking in his front yard at 604...
LAKE VILLAGE, AR
KRMG

Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Shooter still on the run after three were shot at Grenada nightclub

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A New Year’s party turned catastrophic after gunfire wounded three people in Grenada. Someone opened fire as people left a club known as The Hot Spot. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said crime such as this affects everyone in the community, including the city’s economic...
GRENADA, MS
news9.com

1 Dead, 1 Injured After LeFlore County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Keota man is dead and a Spiro woman is in critical condition following crash Tuesday evening on Highway 271 outside of Spiro. Troopers say Bobbie Fisk was driving west in the eastbound lanes of 271 when he hit Megan Watts head-on. Fisk died at...
SPIRO, OK

