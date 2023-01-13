Read full article on original website
deltadailynews.com
Suspect Arrested in Recent Shooting
Officers with the Greenville Police Department have arrested 28-year-old Darryl Mills of Greenville on a charge of aggravated assault. Police say this arrest comes from a shooting incident that happened on December 3rd in the 500 block of Dr. King North. Mills was taken into custody without incident on January12th. He was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he is waiting for his first court appearance.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old
Mississippi civil rights trailblazer, Yazoo County’s first Black supervisor dies in house fire
A Mississippi civil rights leadere and Yazoo County’s first Black supervisor died in a house fire Friday night. WLBT reports that Herman Leach, 85, died in a fire at his house in Yazoo City. Officials with the Yzaoo County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments are investigating the cause...
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
WDAM-TV
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville Police Witness 14-Year-Old Get Shot While Standing On Sidewalk
On January 12th, officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of McAllister Street and East Walker when a white vehicle occupied by two black males was observed shooting at another black male standing near the sidewalk. The victim appeared to have been shot in the lower abdomen.
breezynews.com
Alarms and Rock Throwing Juveniles in Attala
2:43 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked an attempted theft on Road 5216. 8:38 a.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department checked on a fire alarm at the First Baptist Church. 10:44 a.m. – Attala deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident on Hwy 43 S with no reported injuries.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Department Welcomes New Officers
The Greenville Police Department is welcoming 3 police recruits. The department announced that Officer Charles Brady Jr. Officer Renisha Howard, and Officer Dechara Williams are joining the force. All 3 recruits have finished the entry level of the hiring process and are currently enrolled in the Field Training Officers Program.
‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested
A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
deltadailynews.com
Man Arrested for Statutory Rape
A Greenville man has been arrested for statutory rape. Officers responded to a sexual assault incident in the 1400 block of East Union Drive. A parent of an 11-year-old girl told officers that Justin Sanford had sexual relations with her daughter multiple times. According to the victim, Sanford told her...
neareport.com
Murder in southeast Arkansas
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into a homicide that occurred yesterday at the request of Lake Village Police Department authorities. Jayani L. Jordan, 18, was the victim of an apparent homicide yesterday evening (Sunday, January 8th) while walking in his front yard at 604...
Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County
wtva.com
Shooter still on the run after three were shot at Grenada nightclub
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A New Year’s party turned catastrophic after gunfire wounded three people in Grenada. Someone opened fire as people left a club known as The Hot Spot. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said crime such as this affects everyone in the community, including the city’s economic...
Delta farmer continues struggle due to widespread flooding
Mississippi Levee Board Commissioner Paul Hollis, of Rolling Fork, is a first-generation farmer — and as a rule, he says it’s lost on outsiders just how important agriculture is to the South Mississippi Delta way of life. Agriculture touches everything, in some shape or fashion. It influences the...
news9.com
1 Dead, 1 Injured After LeFlore County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Keota man is dead and a Spiro woman is in critical condition following crash Tuesday evening on Highway 271 outside of Spiro. Troopers say Bobbie Fisk was driving west in the eastbound lanes of 271 when he hit Megan Watts head-on. Fisk died at...
