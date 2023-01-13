Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
Police arrest third suspect in 2021 killing of talented Saginaw man ‘aiming to be a superstar’
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after gunfire claimed the life of a young man in Kochville Township, a third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities on May 27, 2022, issued a warrant for Koryion D. Welch Jr. in connection with the prior year’s homicide of 21-year-old Darius T. Jackson. Welch, who just turned 18 on Jan. 5, remained at large until a police fugitive team located and arrested him in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
WNEM
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
Michigan mom accused of catfishing teen daughter bound over for trial
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — An Isabella County mother accused of catfishing her own teenage daughter and another teen is a step closer to facing trial. Catfishing is when someone fakes an online identity to scam victims for money, romance, or physical harm. Kendra G. Licari, 42, was scheduled to...
abc12.com
Police arrest "Ripoff Rob" contractor accused of fraud
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of targeting senior citizens has finally been arrested. ABC 12 first reported a complaint against Robert Earl Gill September 1st, 2022 when Carolyn Mayo said Gill offered to fix her roof. She gave him some of the money, the work was started, but never finished. Once ABC 12 got involved, Gill returned Mayo’s money, but now several other people have come forward, claiming he also scammed them.
Bodycam video shows gunfight between trooper, Bay City man who allegedly planned to kill girlfriend
BAY CITY, MI — In November, a Bay City man allegedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s work, threatening to kill her. When police intervened, he led them on a car chase before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. As the man allegedly fled in the darkness, clad...
Officer involved shooting, five taken into custody during robbery of Ulta Beauty near Brighton
State Police said shots were fired during an attempt to stop “an organized retail fraud” at an Ulta Beauty store around 8 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries to the officers, suspects or public, Michigan State Police said.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide
A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
kisswtlz.com
Scammer Arrested in Genesee County
The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Woman to Face Trial on Embezzlement Charges
A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court Wednesday. 59-year-old Valda Cork faces 20 years in prison on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, and another 5 years on two counts of failure to file or filing a false tax return.
Michigan State Police trying to identify driver found dead in fiery crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a vehicle that crashed and caught fire early Saturday, Jan. 14. Police say a 911 caller reported a brush fire on I-75 in Springfield Township around 5:50 a.m. Springfield Township Fire crews arrived...
State Police: Shots fired at Livingston County mall, five in custody
State Police said shots were fired during an attempt to stop “an organized retail fraud” at an Ulta Beauty store around 8 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries to the officers, suspects or public, Michigan State Police said.
WILX-TV
Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Saginaw County woman, Valda Cork, age 59 has been accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult. She was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cork appeared before Judge A.T. Frank in the 70th District Court of...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
Lansing Police release video of deadly officer shooting
The body cam footage of the incident shows the moments leading up to the shooting that killed 35-year-old Nicolas Micko.
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested in Ulta theft attempt in Livingston County
Several people were taken into custody after a late-night robbery attempt at an Ulta beauty store in Livingston County. At one point, police did fire shots, though no one was injured.
WILX-TV
Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was “brutally attacked” by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year. Authorities said...
Teen who brought loaded gun to Pinconning school forgot he had it, superintendent says
PINCONNING, MI — When an eighth-grade student brought a loaded gun to Pinconning Middle School, he apparently did so with no intent to use the firearm on anyone present, according to the school’s superintendent. Rather, he brought the gun to class as a thoughtless accident. The incident began...
