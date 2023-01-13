ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Police arrest third suspect in 2021 killing of talented Saginaw man ‘aiming to be a superstar’

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after gunfire claimed the life of a young man in Kochville Township, a third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities on May 27, 2022, issued a warrant for Koryion D. Welch Jr. in connection with the prior year’s homicide of 21-year-old Darius T. Jackson. Welch, who just turned 18 on Jan. 5, remained at large until a police fugitive team located and arrested him in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police arrest "Ripoff Rob" contractor accused of fraud

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of targeting senior citizens has finally been arrested. ABC 12 first reported a complaint against Robert Earl Gill September 1st, 2022 when Carolyn Mayo said Gill offered to fix her roof. She gave him some of the money, the work was started, but never finished. Once ABC 12 got involved, Gill returned Mayo’s money, but now several other people have come forward, claiming he also scammed them.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Scammer Arrested in Genesee County

The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Woman to Face Trial on Embezzlement Charges

A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court Wednesday. 59-year-old Valda Cork faces 20 years in prison on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, and another 5 years on two counts of failure to file or filing a false tax return.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
DAVISON, MI
WILX-TV

Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was “brutally attacked” by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year. Authorities said...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy