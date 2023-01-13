Primanti Bros opening new location in West Virginia

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Y’all” is going to change to “yinz” in Weirton this year when a popular Pittsburgh sandwich chain set up shop in Weirton.

It’s famous for fries on a sandwich.

Primanti Bros will open in Weirton.

City Manager Mike Adams told 7News the new location will be off of Three Springs Drive near the Kroger in Brooke County.

Construction is already underway on the brand new building that will also house other businesses in the future.

Primanti Bros doesn’t have an exact opening date yet, but Adams said it should open later this year.

Yinz stay with 7News for all the best sandwich updates.

