Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November .
On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
Police released surveillance images of the individuals. On Jan. 13, 2023, Carmel police revealed they’d identified all four people and arrested them. The suspects included three adults and a juvenile.
The three adults face charges of robbery, organized theft and theft. Police identified them as 24-year-old Natesia Davidson, 21-year-old Arionna Davis and 31-year-old Kayla Bradshaw.
The 15-year-old juvenile faces the same charges in addition to a felony count of intimidation.
Police said anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Mike Morley at the Carmel Police Department (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS) and reference CPD case number 20-70453.
