Kim Reynolds has been sworn in for a second 4-year term as governor. Here's what to know:

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was sworn in for her second full term in office Friday morning in Des Moines in an inauguration ceremony marked by pomp and formality.

Reynolds, a Republican, took her oath of office in a ballroom at the Community Choice Convention Center in front of Iowa lawmakers, members of Congress, statewide elected officials and members of her family.

Here's what to know about her newest term:

How many governor's has Iowa had? Is Kim Reynolds the 43rd — or the 41st?

Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa, although she is the 41st person to hold the role, since two governors, Samuel Kirkwood and Terry Branstad, served multiple nonconsecutive terms . Branstad, for instance, is listed as Iowa's 39th and 42nd governor.

Reynolds became the first woman to serve as governor when she was first sworn into office in 2017, to fill Branstad's term after he resigned to become U.S. ambassador to China.

In 2018, Reynolds became the first woman elected as Iowa governor when she won her first full term.

More: Kim Reynolds proposes private school scholarships for every Iowa family in Condition of the State

What oath did Gov. Kim Reynolds swear?

Reynolds was sworn into office by Susan Christensen, the Iowa Supreme Court's chief justice. Christensen, who was Reynolds' first appointment to Iowa's high court , also administered the oath of office to Reynolds four years ago .

Here's the oath that Reynolds swore.

"I, Kimberly K. Reynolds, do solemnly swear or affirm that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Iowa, and that I will faithfully and impartially, to the best of my knowledge and ability, discharge the duties incumbent upon the office of governor in the state of Iowa, as now or hereafter required by law."

More: How will Gov. Kim Reynolds' private school scholarships plan work? Here are the details

Reynolds welcomes Republican Iowa caucus candidates ahead of 2024

Reynolds used part of her inaugural address to welcome Republican presidential candidates to Iowa for the upcoming 2024 Iowa caucuses, and to express disappointment in national Democrats for removing Iowa from its traditional first-in-the-nation position .

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a potential 2024 contender, was in the crowd for her address.

Reynolds said rather than fame, wealth or good connections, Iowa caucusgoers are won over by "hard work, fairness and understanding."

"And that’s why I’m so glad that the Republicans will be holding the first presidential caucus in Iowa, and why I’m so disappointed that the Democrats are not," she said. "As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa. But as an American, it pains me to see."

More: What will the Iowa Legislature do in the 2023 session? Here are 5 things we're watching:

Iowa singers (including Maddie Poppe) brought some star power

The ceremony featured some star power as Iowa singers, including two who have appeared on national reality singing shows, performed songs.

Jon Mero, a Des Moines native and former contestant on "The Voice," sang two songs, including "Rise Up."

Maddie Poppe, a Clarkesville, Iowa, native and winner of "American Idol," sang a rendition of "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)."

Damon Dotson, a native of Okoboji, performed the national anthem.

More: They're young and more diverse. How Iowa's new lawmakers may help shape the 2023 session

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg gave the Field of Dreams a shoutout

In his remarks after being sworn in as lieutenant governor, Adam Gregg referenced the famous "Field of Dreams" scene when ghostly baseball player John Kinsella asks, "Is this heaven?," and Kevin Costner's character, Ray Kinsella, responds, "It's Iowa."

A little later in that exchange, Gregg said, Costner's character adds, "maybe this is heaven."

via GIPHY

Gregg tied the movie's theme to his work on Reynolds' Empower Rural Iowa initiative.

"I’m not saying you have to plow under a cornfield to build a baseball diamond, but you can build an incredible life here in Iowa," Gregg said. "You can build something that’s uniquely yours — a business, a nonprofit, a life of your own. You can raise a family and provide great opportunities for your children. You can live in a peaceful place and impact your community through service. You can have it all, maybe even a little piece of heaven. That’s what Gov. Reynolds and I are working to preserve."

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kim Reynolds has been sworn in for a second 4-year term as governor. Here's what to know: