ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kim Reynolds has been sworn in for a second 4-year term as governor. Here's what to know:

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xt1Ud_0kDtjzMh00

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was sworn in for her second full term in office Friday morning in Des Moines in an inauguration ceremony marked by pomp and formality.

Reynolds, a Republican, took her oath of office in a ballroom at the Community Choice Convention Center in front of Iowa lawmakers, members of Congress, statewide elected officials and members of her family.

Here's what to know about her newest term:

How many governor's has Iowa had? Is Kim Reynolds the 43rd — or the 41st?

Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa, although she is the 41st person to hold the role, since two governors, Samuel Kirkwood and Terry Branstad, served multiple nonconsecutive terms . Branstad, for instance, is listed as Iowa's 39th and 42nd governor.

Reynolds became the first woman to serve as governor when she was first sworn into office in 2017, to fill Branstad's term after he resigned to become U.S. ambassador to China.

In 2018, Reynolds became the first woman elected as Iowa governor when she won her first full term.

More: Kim Reynolds proposes private school scholarships for every Iowa family in Condition of the State

What oath did Gov. Kim Reynolds swear?

Reynolds was sworn into office by Susan Christensen, the Iowa Supreme Court's chief justice. Christensen, who was Reynolds' first appointment to Iowa's high court , also administered the oath of office to Reynolds four years ago .

Here's the oath that Reynolds swore.

"I, Kimberly K. Reynolds, do solemnly swear or affirm that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Iowa, and that I will faithfully and impartially, to the best of my knowledge and ability, discharge the duties incumbent upon the office of governor in the state of Iowa, as now or hereafter required by law."

More: How will Gov. Kim Reynolds' private school scholarships plan work? Here are the details

Reynolds welcomes Republican Iowa caucus candidates ahead of 2024

Reynolds used part of her inaugural address to welcome Republican presidential candidates to Iowa for the upcoming 2024 Iowa caucuses, and to express disappointment in national Democrats for removing Iowa from its traditional first-in-the-nation position .

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a potential 2024 contender, was in the crowd for her address.

Reynolds said rather than fame, wealth or good connections, Iowa caucusgoers are won over by "hard work, fairness and understanding."

"And that’s why I’m so glad that the Republicans will be holding the first presidential caucus in Iowa, and why I’m so disappointed that the Democrats are not," she said. "As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa. But as an American, it pains me to see."

More: What will the Iowa Legislature do in the 2023 session? Here are 5 things we're watching:

Iowa singers (including Maddie Poppe) brought some star power

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2wm5_0kDtjzMh00

The ceremony featured some star power as Iowa singers, including two who have appeared on national reality singing shows, performed songs.

Jon Mero, a Des Moines native and former contestant on "The Voice," sang two songs, including "Rise Up."

Maddie Poppe, a Clarkesville, Iowa, native and winner of "American Idol," sang a rendition of "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)."

Damon Dotson, a native of Okoboji, performed the national anthem.

More: They're young and more diverse. How Iowa's new lawmakers may help shape the 2023 session


Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg gave the Field of Dreams a shoutout

In his remarks after being sworn in as lieutenant governor, Adam Gregg referenced the famous "Field of Dreams" scene when ghostly baseball player John Kinsella asks, "Is this heaven?," and Kevin Costner's character, Ray Kinsella, responds, "It's Iowa."

A little later in that exchange, Gregg said, Costner's character adds, "maybe this is heaven."

via GIPHY

Gregg tied the movie's theme to his work on Reynolds' Empower Rural Iowa initiative.

"I’m not saying you have to plow under a cornfield to build a baseball diamond, but you can build an incredible life here in Iowa," Gregg said. "You can build something that’s uniquely yours — a business, a nonprofit, a life of your own. You can raise a family and provide great opportunities for your children. You can live in a peaceful place and impact your community through service. You can have it all, maybe even a little piece of heaven. That’s what Gov. Reynolds and I are working to preserve."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kk2sU_0kDtjzMh00

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kim Reynolds has been sworn in for a second 4-year term as governor. Here's what to know:

Comments / 9

stink pickle
2d ago

after she gets funding for what were private schools (no longer private after tax dollar infusion) she will get state funding for bars, nightclubs and anywhere that sells liquor.

Reply
3
Related
Western Iowa Today

Lawmakers Reintroduce Phone Bill

(Des Moines, IA) Six Iowa lawmakers are reintroducing a bill to ban drivers from using their phones while in motion. Both chambers in last year’s Legislature supported the bill, but the proposal stalled out. The new bill would ban drivers from using their phones except in a hands-free or voice-activated mode.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House To Host Hearing On Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa House is hosting a public hearing on Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill. Tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the State Capitol in the Supreme Court Chamber, Iowans will have the chance to speak for two minutes on the proposal. People interested need to sign up online to speak. The Governor’s bill would put 75 hundred dollars in educational savings accounts for parents who enroll their kids outside public schools.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All

Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa

Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies in their care. Two paramedics in Illinois are charged with murder after police say a patient died in their care. Sleep study shows benefits of sharing bed with your pet. Updated: 45 minutes ago. A sleep study shows what benefits you can...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Considering Easing Raccoon Hunting, Trapping Rules

(Undated) -- Iowa's hunting and trapping seasons for raccoons would be extended under a proposal currently under review. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is currently taking public comment about changing the rules. The proposal would expand the regular fur-harvest season by one month and allow for year-round hunting and limited trapping.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Gov. Kim Reynolds sworn in for second term

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg were officially sworn into their second full term in office Friday morning. "I am so very proud to serve as your Governor, "said Reynolds. Reynolds wants to build on accomplishments from the last four years, calling...
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa

A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Schools Superintendent Weighs in on Proposed School Choice Bill

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board discussed the Governor’s push for the School Choice Bill. The Governor’s Bill would give parents around $7,500.00 annually per child if they enroll in private schools. The rub is the effect the bill would have on public schools and, in this case, rural schools, which takes away funds from the school district that needs it and places the money in private institutions.
ATLANTIC, IA
TheDailyBeast

‘Iowa Mama Bear’ Cut From Mike Flynn’s Cuckoo Circus

A host of MAGA maniacs are slated to address next weekend’s gathering in a circus tent turned church just outside Nashville, Tennessee.As in previous ReAwaken America events in other venues, the lead crazy will be retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who called for our military to mount a coup after the 2020 election.The speakers list includes Roger Stone, who once said, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”Also on the roster is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and unhinged conspiracy theorist, who has said that he possesses enough evidence to lock up 300 million people...
NASHVILLE, TN
KCRG.com

Iowans pack Statehouse to share thoughts on governor’s school choice bill

The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Special counsel investigation underway after classified documents found at Biden's home. Updated: 1 hour ago. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate classified documents...
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Considering Hunting, Trapping Changes To Combat Rising Raccoon Population

(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been getting many more complaints about raccoons in the past several years. They say the raccoon population has been increasing for the last 25 years. The DNR proposes expanding the regular fur harvest season by one month and allowing for year-round hunting and limited trapping. They’re taking public comments now through February 6.
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy