Related
Man accused of installing camera in neighbor's bathroom ceiling to watch her shower, court docs say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested and charged after installing a camera directly above his neighbor's shower to spy on her, according to court documents. Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, is charged with invasive visual recording, which is a felony. He was arrested last week and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
'It's overkill': Activists believe taqueria customer who shot, killed robber should be charged
Police have decided not to charge the customer involved. Instead, it has been referred to a grand jury to decide if the shooting was justified.
'Beef in the club' | Sheriff Gonzalez says deadly club shooting could have stemmed from argument
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left at least one person dead and four others hurt. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center on FM 1960 near Champion Forest Drive in northwest Harris County.
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
Surveillance video shows husband the day his wife was found decapitated
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Surveillance video shows a husband on the same day his wife was found decapitated in Waller County on Wednesday. The woman was identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed. Dicus...
Passenger impaled when truck crashed into Houston church after Sunday service, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police. It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver...
Houston activists call for Taqueria customer who shot robber to be charged
HOUSTON - While many people have been calling the man who gunned down a robber side of a Houston taqueria a hero, local community activists are calling for his arrest. "I'm hoping the grand jury does something because if they don't, the message that will be sent will be the wild wild west," said activist Quanell X.
Newlywed wife decapitated in ‘gruesome’ killing by husband: Texas sheriff
The decapitated body of a young wife married for less than four months was found by Texas authorities, who have charged her husband in the “gruesome” murder, the Waller County sheriff confirmed to The Post. The 21-year-old Hispanic woman’s body was discovered in the home, but her head was not, Sheriff Troy Guidry said. “It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best,” he told reporters Thursday. The husband, Jared Dicus, 21, was interviewed by cops and confessed to the killing, Guidry revealed. The wife has not yet been identified...
FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno
FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex says
A man shot to death at a west Houston apartment complex was trying to shield his girlfriend's 11-year-old son, multiple neighbors and the victim's ex told ABC13. The shots rang out Monday afternoon on Old Farm Road in the city's Mid West neighborhood, according to police.
Houston shooting: Man killed in car in front of parents' house on Ridingwood St
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was shot to death in his car in the driveway of his parents’ house. The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 15300 block of Ridingwood Drive in southwest Houston. According to police, it appears the man, in...
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
41-year-old man says he was attacked, seriously injured by other inmates in the Harris Co. Jail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2021, there were 20 inmate deaths at the Harris County Jail. Last year, that number rose to 27. Tron Madise says he was lucky to make it out alive. "For them to be watching me get attacked, it was like in my mind, ‘I'm about to die bro,’" Madise said.
Houston officer shot at during attempted traffic stop, police searching area for suspect
HOUSTON - Police are searching for a suspect after he shot at an officer and left the scene. Wyatt Martin, Assistant Chief with Houston Police Department says an officer was performing a traffic stop in the 13700 block of Cambury St. around 6:50 p.m. A male driver exited the vehicle the officer was trying to stop with a rifle in his hand. The man then ran away on foot towards the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard.
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
Woman's body found decapitated in Waller Co., suspect said to be victim's husband
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Waller County authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found inside a home on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found inside a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. Authorities said deputies were...
HPD: Man and woman shot while getting food outside taco stand in Alief
HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a taco stand, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Wilcrest Dr. near the Beechnut St. intersection in the Alief area. Police said the man and woman were...
Man found shot to death lying in street in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston. It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Sandpiper Dr., which is near the intersection of W. Airport Blvd. and Fondren Rd. Police said they were called out to the area after residents at a...
