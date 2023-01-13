Read full article on original website
1 dead in shooting in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was pronounced dead after a shooting in east Charlotte on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a shooting happened on Barrington Drive near Montego Drive on Sunday. A male victim was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The man...
Overturned truck closes South Tryon Street in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The outbound lanes of South Tryon Street in south Charlotte are closed at the interchange with Interstate 485. The trailer portion of a tractor-trailer has overturned, according to officials. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Delays are...
Man dies in Belmont industrial accident
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
'It’s very scary' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte since Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The lives of three people were lost to gun violence in Charlotte over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings all within a few days of each other. Two of those shootings were in east Charlotte. This is an area where families with...
WBTV
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
qcnews.com
1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say
A person died in the hospital Sunday night after a shooting near an apartment complex in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment …. A person died in the hospital Sunday night after a shooting near an apartment complex in east...
WBTV
One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive around 9:37 p.m. at the Vista Villa Apartments, which is just off The Plaza near Devonshire Elementary School.
Indian Trail Road to close for 3 days
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.
Monday marks 5th anniversary of deadly police ambush in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Monday marks five years since detective Michael Doty was killed and three other officers were injured in an ambush by a domestic violence suspect in York County. York County deputies responded to a domestic violence call shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2018. Dispatchers...
Million Youth March's day of giving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte organization, Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury, hosted its ninth annual day of giving Sunday. Dozens of families showed up to the free event. Local barbers and hair stylists gave free haircuts for school-aged kids from pre-k all the way to seniors in high school.
Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
1 suspect identified, 2 others still on the loose after chase involving a gunshot, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An armed burglary suspect is in custody after leading them on a chase that ended in Fort Mill late Friday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. During the chase, at least one gunshot was fired as well. Just before 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a breaking...
Man seen talking to female students at school bus stops in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking community members to report suspicious activities near school bus stops after a man was spotted near several stops recently. In an alert shared via tweet, CMPD said the man was described as heavy-set, middle-aged, and bald. The man reportedly spoke...
Person dies of apparent gunshot wound in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has started a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte. Officers said a male victim was found with a gunshot wound along Hackberry Creek Trail off of West W.T. Harris Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Fort Mill, deputies say
FORT MILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Fort Mill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Charlotte's housing market will be red hot in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most residents know Charlotte is a hot housing market, and now, real-estate marketplace company Zillow said the Queen City will be the nation's hottest housing market in 2023 due to both home value growth and growth in owner-occupied households. The good news moving forward is the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested After Leading CMPD On Chase Into South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A burglary suspect is in custody after leading CMPD officers on a chase into South Carolina. Investigators responded to a breaking and entering call involving three suspects on Tribune Drive in West Charlotte around 9:30 on Friday night. Investigators say a shot was fired, originally believed...
