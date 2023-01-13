ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

wflx.com

Green and Artisan Market returns to Boca Raton

After a seasonal hiatus, Boca's fresh market will once again resume in Mizner Park every Sunday. Every Sunday, the popular Green and Artisan Markets will be at the south end of the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The weekly happenings will feature a produce center and locally sourced...
BOCA RATON, FL
floridainsider.com

Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

The Magnificent Estate with 247 Feet of Water and Golf Frontage in West Palm Beach, Florida Hits the Market for $6.2 Million

10520 Hawks Landing Terrace Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, West Palm Beach, Florida, is the magnificent estate home of Ibis Golf and Country Club, with 247 feet of water and golf frontage. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, please contact Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Co for full support and perfect service.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours

BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
BOCA RATON, FL
News Channel Nebraska

11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023)

Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/best-beaches-in-south-florida-to-visit. 11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023) South Florida is home to many fantastic sights and scenes. However, it is most known for the abundance of beautiful beaches on offer. This majestic stretch of coastline is home to some of the best beaches in the world, offering exceptional views across the awesome Atlantic ocean. If you’re planning a vacation at any point in 2023, then you’ve come to the perfect place!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
LAKE WORTH, FL
tamaractalk.com

TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac

From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
TAMARAC, FL
wflx.com

Inflation not stopping people from traveling

Inflation and ongoing talks of a looming recession don’t seem to be stopping people from traveling. Taking in the view at Lake Worth Beach on Monday, rising inflation did not stop Diana Rojas from making memories. "Not at all. In a couple days, I'll be boarding to Puerto Rico,"...
PALM BEACH, FL
speedonthewater.com

Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show

Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment

Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
MIAMI, FL

