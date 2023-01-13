Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
wflx.com
Green and Artisan Market returns to Boca Raton
After a seasonal hiatus, Boca's fresh market will once again resume in Mizner Park every Sunday. Every Sunday, the popular Green and Artisan Markets will be at the south end of the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The weekly happenings will feature a produce center and locally sourced...
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
luxury-houses.net
The Magnificent Estate with 247 Feet of Water and Golf Frontage in West Palm Beach, Florida Hits the Market for $6.2 Million
10520 Hawks Landing Terrace Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, West Palm Beach, Florida, is the magnificent estate home of Ibis Golf and Country Club, with 247 feet of water and golf frontage. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, please contact Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Co for full support and perfect service.
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours
BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
News Channel Nebraska
11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023)
Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/best-beaches-in-south-florida-to-visit. 11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023) South Florida is home to many fantastic sights and scenes. However, it is most known for the abundance of beautiful beaches on offer. This majestic stretch of coastline is home to some of the best beaches in the world, offering exceptional views across the awesome Atlantic ocean. If you’re planning a vacation at any point in 2023, then you’ve come to the perfect place!
Baby Wellness Massage Celebrates Grand Opening of Coral Springs Location
A new business opening in Coral Springs is setting out to prove it’s never the wrong time for a therapeutic massage, even if you haven’t been born yet. Baby Wellness Massage will celebrate the Grand Opening of its Coral Springs store located at 5571 North University Drive on Saturday, January 21, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WPBF News 25
'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
tamaractalk.com
TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac
From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
A former supermodel tells her story of homelessness to revival in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — From selling juice at her local market in Jamaica at 11 years old to walking London Fashion Week with no modeling background, one thing has held true throughout Nadine Willis’ life. She is a people person. Her customers today at Publix would agree. Willis, who...
Palm Beach County opening two cold-weather shelters
WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County will open two cold-weather shelters this evening for those in need as temperatures are predicted to drop below 40 degrees, officials said Saturday. Beginning at 7 p.m. today, Westgate Park and Recreation Center, 3691 Oswego Ave. in West Palm Beach, and the Belle Glade Transitional Center,...
wflx.com
Inflation not stopping people from traveling
Inflation and ongoing talks of a looming recession don’t seem to be stopping people from traveling. Taking in the view at Lake Worth Beach on Monday, rising inflation did not stop Diana Rojas from making memories. "Not at all. In a couple days, I'll be boarding to Puerto Rico,"...
WPBF News 25
Homeless Delray Beach man gets new lease on life thanks to local author Frank McKinney
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Joey has been homeless sleeping on Delray Beach streets for the last four years. Now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, he'll have a place to call his own. "Sleeping outside isn’t fun for nobody, especially at 63 years old," Joey said. He's among...
speedonthewater.com
Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show
Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment
Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
secretmiami.com
Miami International & Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Named Two Of The Worst Airports In The U.S.
Between delays, unexpected cancellations and crowded terminals, flights can be pretty stressful. But here in Miami we’re apparently on another level, which probably comes at no surprise to natives. The city has made it onto yet another list — and this time it’s not so positive. According...
Man arrested for trying to rob South Florida grocery store with stapler
A man's been arrested after attempting to rob a South Florida grocery store using a stapler.
cw34.com
Deputies: West Palm Beach man dies after having a medical episode while driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after, deputies say, he had a medical episode while driving. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14, around 8:45 a.m., Jeffrey Baker, 76, was driving south on Forest Hill Boulevard. Witnesses say, Baker veered off...
Comments / 0