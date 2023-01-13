ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

cenlanow.com

Parks man arrested after driver damages graves in Franklin cemetery

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A man who police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash, and then damaged several graves driving through a cemetery, has been arrested. Franklin Police responded to a complaint in reference to a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the area of Main Street and Northwest Boulevard at approximately 5:37 p.m. Wednesday.
FRANKLIN, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly Esplanade Avenue shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street. Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man in a crashed vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Clergyman in Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Two Couts of Rape Dating Back to 1994

Clergyman in Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Two Couts of Rape Dating Back to 1994. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut, Louisiana man in connection with an investigation being conducted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit. Keith Allen Naquin, 51, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree rape as a result of the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police: 2 men shot on North Claiborne Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say two men are victims of a Sunday evening shooting. It happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Kerlerec Street and North Claiborne Avenue. Police say two men suffered gunshot wounds. One was taken to the hospital by private conveyance. Just after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Police investigate a 'medical call' on Chef Menteur Highway

New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical' call on the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. EMS is currently on the scene treating the victims. No other information is available at this time. This 'medical' call was originally reported by NOPD as a double shooting. Original reports show that a...
WGNO

Shooting on Chef, female victim suffering from gunshot wound

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded two victims on Sunday (Jan. 15th). Detectives say the shooting happened in the in the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Two men charged with murder in separate shootings in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
THIBODAUX, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot multiple times in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 15) night in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say it happened at Esplanade Ave. and North Roman. The victim received aid from EMS on the scene. Reports of a shooting came in around 6:58...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

