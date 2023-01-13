Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Authorities recover body of man believed to have jumped from Dularge Overpass in Houma
Authorities have recovered the body of a man they suspect jumped from the Dularge Overpass into the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway earlier this week. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said patrol officers responded to the bridge about 7 a.m. Sunday after his agency received reports that a man had jumped. The...
cenlanow.com
Parks man arrested after driver damages graves in Franklin cemetery
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A man who police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash, and then damaged several graves driving through a cemetery, has been arrested. Franklin Police responded to a complaint in reference to a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the area of Main Street and Northwest Boulevard at approximately 5:37 p.m. Wednesday.
NOPD investigates shooting in Tremé, man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the Tremé area on Sunday (Jan. 15th).
Chalmette woman injured following hit-and-run
A Chalmette woman is recovering from injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run last month involving a car that was reportedly stolen.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly Esplanade Avenue shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street. Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man in a crashed vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Police...
Clergyman in Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Two Couts of Rape Dating Back to 1994
Clergyman in Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Two Couts of Rape Dating Back to 1994. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut, Louisiana man in connection with an investigation being conducted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit. Keith Allen Naquin, 51, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree rape as a result of the investigation.
NOPD responds to second shooting in Tremé area, first shooting 30 minutes prior
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men wounded in the Tremé area on Sunday (Jan. 15th).
WDSU
New Orleans police: 2 men shot on North Claiborne Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say two men are victims of a Sunday evening shooting. It happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Kerlerec Street and North Claiborne Avenue. Police say two men suffered gunshot wounds. One was taken to the hospital by private conveyance. Just after...
WDSU
Police investigate a 'medical call' on Chef Menteur Highway
New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical' call on the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. EMS is currently on the scene treating the victims. No other information is available at this time. This 'medical' call was originally reported by NOPD as a double shooting. Original reports show that a...
Shooting on Chef, female victim suffering from gunshot wound
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded two victims on Sunday (Jan. 15th). Detectives say the shooting happened in the in the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
fox8live.com
Guard attacked at Orleans juvenile center, key card stolen in detainee’s failed escape attempt
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult inmate housed at the city’s Juvenile Justice Intervention Center attacked a guard and stole a key card in an attempt to escape the detention center, New Orleans police said Sunday (Jan. 15). The offender’s name was not disclosed, nor was the condition of...
houmatimes.com
Two men charged with murder in separate shootings in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
fox8live.com
Man shot multiple times in Treme, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 15) night in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say it happened at Esplanade Ave. and North Roman. The victim received aid from EMS on the scene. Reports of a shooting came in around 6:58...
fox8live.com
Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
One suspect found in garbage can; another at large after chase, crash and carjacking
Police today are looking for a man who led cops on a chase on the Westbank before a crash and carjacking yesterday. A second suspect is behind bars. JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde says it all started when cops were alerted to a stolen car
fox8live.com
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities have released more details surrounding the arrest and death of a 60-year-old woman who was jailed in Lafourche Parish. On Monday (Jan. 9), Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said Cheryl Dufrene died while in custody from what authorities said appeared to be natural causes.
theadvocate.com
Prairieville man who crashed, killed girlfriend while he was out on probation gets 4 year sentences
A Prairieville man has received a four-year state prison sentence over a New Year's Day crash in 2021 that killed his girlfriend, prosecutors said. Charles Brown Jr., 52, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of Shelly Wells, a passenger in his vehicle a little more than two years ago in Ascension Parish, court papers say.
fox8live.com
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing a vehicle and causing a police chase
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating after two suspects stole a vehicle and caused a pursuit in Terrytown on Thursday. According to deputies, two suspects stole a vehicle and caused a chase in Plaquemines Parish, and the chase continued into Jefferson Parish. It has been reported that one of...
La. teen arrested for possible school threat, says it was a joke
A Gray, La. teenager has been arrested in connection with a Terrorizing complaint.
