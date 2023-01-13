ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds: Live stream the game on TV and listen for free

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XR8q2_0kDti91j00
@AVFCOfficial

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United: It’s Premier League Friday Night Football action and here’s how to tune into Aston Villa vs Leeds on TV, online and on the radio.

Ah, Villa vs Leeds is a battle of two of England’s most illustrious, historic and well-followed football clubs. Forget the nouveau riche excesses of Chelsea, City and Newcastle – Villa vs Leeds is a proper old school fixture to relish, even if the teams are struggling to recreate former glories in the current climate of billionaire owners with unlimited wealth.

This promises to be a good game of football too, with the teams sitting 11th and 14th respectively in Premier League and seeking three points to stave-off a potential relegation battle.

Villa have enjoyed somewhat of an uptick since replacing Steven Gerrard with a proper manager in Unai Emery, but will be keen to bounce back from a FA Cup 3rd round humbling at the hands of League Two Stevenage on Sunday.

Leeds have looked impressive at times under American manager Jesse Marsch this season, but embark on tonight’s trip to the midlands just two points above the dreaded drop zone. Leeds, of course, barely avoided a return to the Championship on a dramatic final day of last season.

The Yorkshire club will be desperate to climb the table in the second half of the season and avoid a similar nail-biting finale. Three points against Villa would be a great start.

Here’s how to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Aston Villa vs Leeds kick-off time

Villa vs Leeds kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday January 13. Will there be spooky goings on at Villa Park in Birmingham? Tonight’s game is the only one being played tonight in the Premier League.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this one, with coverage starts somewhat early 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Aston Villa vs Leeds for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Aston Villa vs Leeds live stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the Premier League for free – stream the Boxing Day football

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Watch the Premier League for free on Amazon Prime. Kick-off time, sign-up details and more. The Premier League is back after a six-week break for the World Cup. Proper footy! Woo! There’s a full calendar of games between the 26-28 December, with seven games on Boxing Day. Among the most intriguing fixtures is Liverpool’s visit to Aston Villa.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Man United vs Everton: Stream the FA Cup game for free on UK TV

How to watch Man United vs Everton: The FA Cup 3rd Round gets underway tonight and Everton’s visit to Manchester United is live on TV. Here’s how to watch. The dark clouds are once again gathering over Goodison Park, after Frank Lampard’s beleaguered Toffees dropped into the relegation zone in midweek. Word is, Super Frank has just a couple of games to save his job.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements

A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked

The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham for free: Boxing Day stream details

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: The league leaders Arsenal host West Ham on Boxing Day – here’s how to watch for free on Amazon Prime. The Premier League is back after a six-week break for the World Cup. Boxing Day is always a major day in the football calendar, but this year it feels a little more exciting having been without proper footy for so long.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Man United vs Nottingham Forest for free: Premier League live stream

How to watch Man United vs Nottingham Forest: The Premier League action continues on Tuesday as United face Forest. Here’s how to stream the game for free. The Boxing Day action was as thrilling as ever, especially considering we hadn’t had proper footy around for six weeks. There were wins for Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle, but now it’s the turn of another top-four contender Manchester United to return to top flight action.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Leeds vs Man City for free – stream the Premier League game

How to watch Leeds vs Man City for free: The Premier League festivities continue tonight as Champions Man City travel to Leeds United. You can stream the game for free. City and Leeds fans have had to wait an extra couple of days for their return to domestic action following the World Cup. Tonight’s War of the Roses completes the matchday. City will be hopeful of returning to second place and making-up ground on Arsenal in first place, while Leeds will be keen to put on a show for the home crowd at Elland Road.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea: Is the game on TV in the UK?

Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV? There’s a rare Thursday night game in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch the game on TV and online and listen for free. If you told Fulham fans they’d go into a Premier League game with Chelsea in January above their west London rivals, they’d have laughed in your face.
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 series could run a lot cooler

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will apparently run much cooler than its predecessor, among other improvements. According to a recent tweet by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will each feature “improved cooling systems”. The tipster claims that “Samsung...
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung’s latest Family Hub has a massive 32-inch screen

Samsung has announced its latest smart refrigerator freezer combo ahead of the annual reveal at CES 2023 in January. The new Family Hub Plus (or Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus to give it its full title) includes a massive 32-inch display, which is up from 21.5-inches on older models in the range.
Trusted Reviews

LG teases the smartphone camera module to rule 2023

LG has announced a new camera module that promises to deliver true optical, telephoto zoom while still reducing the size of the camera bump. The new LG Innotek module includes a 4-9x optical zoom pericope-style lens with the ability to maintain image quality throughout that zoom range. “The main advantage...
Trusted Reviews

How to watch The Big Fat Quiz of The Year 2022 on TV and online

How to watch The Big Fat Quiz of The Year 2022: The festive brain-teaser is back on our screens to round off an eventful year with a bang. The Big Fat Quiz of The Year is as much a part of the festive season as mince pies and a drop of port. It’s been going for nearly two decades now and once again Jimmy Carr will carry out the hosting duties.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch The Last of Us TV series: Stream the premiere as it airs

How to watch The Last of Us: The live action adaptation of Naughty Dog’s hit video game series finally arrives this weekend. Here’s how to watch on TV and online. The Last of Us, which is arguably the biggest PlayStation-exclusive franchise of them all, has its own big budget TV adaptation and it finally debuts this weekend.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch The White Lotus in the UK

HBO wrapped up the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus in mid-December 2022, but what about those of us who didn’t get a chance to experience it live?. Here’s how to catch up on the first and second seasons of the hit show right now....
HAWAII STATE
Trusted Reviews

Apple rumoured to be working on the cheaper AirPods Lite

If you’re an iPhone user, you’ve probably been tempted to pick up a pair of AirPods at some point over the last six years since the 1st generation earbuds arrived in December 2016. However, with prices starting at £139 for the second-gen pair and ranging to an astonishing...
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy