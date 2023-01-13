TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire slows traffic on US 41
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Traffic on the southbound US 41 bridge leading into Henderson was at a standstill as crews worked to extinguish a vehicle fire that started sometime before 12:00 p.m..
According to dispatch, reports of a vehicle on fire came in sometime before 11:45 a.m.. Eyewitness News will update this story as we learn more.View traffic in real time on our Tower Cam page
