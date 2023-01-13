ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details emerge in hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of a bicyclist

By Andrew Caplan, The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
Additional details have been released about the driver charged in a November fatal hit-and-run crash along South Main Street.

She has been charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The victim was a Gainesville man who recently moved to the area. Police say they are unable to release details about him, due to Marsy’s Law and the family’s request. An official for the Alachua County Medical Examiner’s Office also said the office is shielded from releasing any information about the victim.

The crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 27 along South Main Street and Southeast 33rd Place in Gainesville, not far from Sweetwater Wetlands Park. The man was found the next day.

Police say the crash caused enough damage to the vehicle that investigators were able to match to a silver Volvo XC90.

Two days later, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office located the 2017 Volvo after receiving a tip from a local resident.

The man found driving the car, who was arrested, told law enforcement that his co-worker, Walker, was actually the owner of the vehicle and that he was asked by her to take it to an auto body repair shop to fix the damaged front passenger side. He told police that Walker claimed to have “hit a pole” while driving along South Main Street on Nov. 27, according to an arrest report.

GPD officials said they then brought Walker in for questioning, and she shared much of the same information and more. She acknowledged that she was the sole occupant in the car that day and that she had been drinking that night and felt “tipsy” before driving, according to her arrest report.

She told investigators that on the night of the crash she was reaching to adjust the music in her car when she struck what she thought was a road sign, the report said. She got out of her vehicle, saw it was badly damaged, and then drove off. There was no acknowledgement of knowingly hitting someone.

“(Walker) stated she did not report the crash because she did not want any points on her driver's license,” the arrest report said.

GPD spokesman David Chudzik told the Gainesville Sun on Friday that Walker was a prime suspect while the department conducted its investigation to gather evidence.

In a Thursday news release, GPD said it was able to obtain digital forensic and geolocation data through use of subpoenas and warrants that helped confirm that Walker visited a number of establishments where she was drinking alcohol the night of the crash.

“We actually asked her to come in on Wednesday and that’s when we arrested her,” Chudzik said.

Walker was booked in the Alachua County Jail and her bail was set at $100,000. She has since been released.

Earlier this week, GPD announced it was also investigating another fatal hit-and-run that killed a 37-year-old bicyclist.

Over the past six years, city data shows that more than 1,000 bicyclists and pedestrians have been involved in vehicle-related crashes, with at least 840 resulting in injuries. Those figures also show an average of seven deaths each year.

Previous felony DUI conviction

Walker’s arrest report indicates that she was convicted on another felony DUI in 2013.

Court records show that incident occurred in Escambia County.

On March 7, 2013, Walker, then 20 years old, was driving on the wrong side of the road heading into oncoming traffic with her vehicle lights off, according to her other arrest report.

The report states that she began driving toward a deputy, who had to swerve from being hit. She also almost hit a pole when being pulled over, the arresting officer wrote.

The deputy said Walker was noticeably drunk, with a strong smell of alcohol, bloodshot eyes, a flushed face and slurred speech that made it difficult to understand what she was saying. The deputy also found she was in possession of two counterfeit driver’s licenses.

Once she was under arrest, the Florida Highway Patrol was called to the scene to assist, as troopers were looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run that happened around the same time. The trooper said Walker was “extremely impaired” and he was able to match the damaged items to her vehicle.

She ultimately had her license suspended for a year, received a year of probation, was ordered to pay court costs and had to take a series of drive- related courses and attend victim-impact panels.

JMW
2d ago

Ok. So Walker had a felony in 2013 for drunk driving where she was seriously impaired, and by chance didn’t happen to kill someone but got pulled over by a Deputy. She received a slap on the wrist for that😲 now in 2022, she killed a man while driving drunk and was released on $100k bond????🫤😒

