How to Watch ‘That ‘90s Show': Where Is the ’70s Show’ Sequel Streaming?
Hello Wisconsin! Your favorite basement in Point Place is back in business. Set in 1995, “That ’90s Show” builds on the legacy of the beloved “That ’70s Show” with a new generation of misfits ready to get up to some shenanigans. While Eric (Topher...
Disney+’s ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Makes Rare Return to Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
Crisscrossing story lines with returning ”Star Wars: The Bad Batch“ sends viewers to watch the animated anthology series. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Billy Crudup Takes Us to the Moon as a Dreamy Traveling Salesman in First Trailer for ‘Hello Tomorrow!’ (Video)
AppleTV+ has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming dramedy “Hello Tomorrow!,” which is set to premiere globally on Feb. 17 with its first three episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 7. Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of...
‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 First Look: Whodunnit Tackles Wedding Murder-Mystery
“The Afterparty” continues, with Season 2 of the popular Apple TV+ whodunnit show tackling a wedding-set murder mystery. The comedy series unveiled first-look photos of the second installment — out April 28 — featuring reprisals of characters played by the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao and new additions like John Cho and Ken Jeong.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: Mando and Grogu Are Back Together (Video)
The new season of the hit "Star Wars" series arrives on March 1
The Best MLK Jr. Movies Streaming Right Now (Photos)
From narrative films like "Selma" to eye-opening documentaries like "MLK/FBI"
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 First Look: Ted and Nathan Go Head-to-Head (Photo)
“Ted Lasso” Season 3, which will return to Apple TV+ in spring 2023, has unveiled its first-look image, which sees Nathan (Nick Mohammed) and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) going head-to-head. While Ted is shown smiling, Nathan seems austere and focused. In Season 2, viewers followed the latter as he struggled...
Kit Harington, Meryl Streep Battle Climate Change in First Look at Apple TV+ Series ‘Extrapolations’
Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) and Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) take on climate change in the first look at Apple TV+’s new drama “Explorations. Over the span of eight interconnected episodes, “Extrapolations” sets its focus on climate change in a near future world in which humans are dealing with the impact of the environmental crisis and the decisions that must be made in order to alleviate the vastly-changing Earth. The original series is written, executive produced and directed by Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion”).
‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie’ Review: Adaptation of Anime TV Series Underwhelms
There’s more plot and less whimsy than you might expect from a movie called “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond,” an underwhelming spinoff of the popular anime series adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah’s illustrated young-adult “light novel” series. This movie still resembles its source material, given its pile-on of high-fantasy characters and backstories.
‘The Simpsons’ Is by Far the Most Popular Series on Disney+ | Charts
Children's programming on the streamer in general punches above its weight in terms of demand
Meryl Streep Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Cast
The Oscar winner's casting follows the recent addition of Paul Rudd
‘Hunters’ Creator David Weil, Logan Lerman Dissect That Morally Ambiguous Season 2 Ending
Weil tells TheWrap that the series ethos is to get audiences to ask themselves if they will choose "the sword or the scales of justice"
13 Changes "The Last Of Us" TV Show Made To The Game, And 9 Things They Kept The Same
I am ready to cry again.
‘Selling the OC’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Netflix
Production is set to begin in the coming weeks
Sundance Film Festival Market Preview: Could Fears of a WGA Strike Fuel a Buying Spree?
With COVID delays no longer a factor, all parties hope that belt-tightening among streamers won’t blunt potential bidding wars. With COVID-related production and release delays mostly in the rearview mirror, those arriving this week at the Sundance Film Festival will face another potential conundrum. The hope among filmmakers and...
‘Willow’ Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan on Chances the Disney+ Series Will Return: ‘We Think There’s a Shot’
Plus: could Val Kilmer join the show?
Helena Bonham Carter Embodies British Soap Opera Icon in PBS’ Masterpiece Series ‘Nolly’ (Photo)
The ITV Studios show from Russell T. Davies has found its U.S. home, with an airdate on PBS to come
‘Public Defenders’ Pilot From Creator Eddie Quintana Greenlit at ABC
ABC has ordered a pilot for “Public Defenders,” a single-camera comedy from 20th Television. The show follows four inexperienced public defenders who are up to their earholes in student loan debt and working tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail. Along the way, they have to rely on each other to navigate their first defendants, the absurd court system and the copy machine that always jams.
Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Reunion Won’t See Amy Jo Johnson In The Pink
Instead of go-go Power Rangers for the 30th anniversary special on Netflix, at least one prominent cast member is singing no-go. “For the record I never said no,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!” Netflix is powering up the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a standalone special set for April 19 that reunites David Yost as Billy Cranston, the original Blue Ranger; Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger; Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos, the...
‘The Last Thing He Told Me’: First Look, Premiere Date Revealed for Jennifer Garner-Led Adaptation
The Apple TV+ series adaptation of the best-selling Laura Dave novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” will debut on Friday, April 14, it was announced during Apple TV+’s TCA Presentation on Wednesday. They also unveiled a first look at the seven-part series, which stars Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice (“The Nice Guys”) and hails from co-creators Laura Dave and Josh Singer.
