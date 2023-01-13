ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 First Look: Whodunnit Tackles Wedding Murder-Mystery

“The Afterparty” continues, with Season 2 of the popular Apple TV+ whodunnit show tackling a wedding-set murder mystery. The comedy series unveiled first-look photos of the second installment — out April 28 — featuring reprisals of characters played by the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao and new additions like John Cho and Ken Jeong.
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 First Look: Ted and Nathan Go Head-to-Head (Photo)

“Ted Lasso” Season 3, which will return to Apple TV+ in spring 2023, has unveiled its first-look image, which sees Nathan (Nick Mohammed) and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) going head-to-head. While Ted is shown smiling, Nathan seems austere and focused. In Season 2, viewers followed the latter as he struggled...
Kit Harington, Meryl Streep Battle Climate Change in First Look at Apple TV+ Series ‘Extrapolations’

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) and Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) take on climate change in the first look at Apple TV+’s new drama “Explorations. Over the span of eight interconnected episodes, “Extrapolations” sets its focus on climate change in a near future world in which humans are dealing with the impact of the environmental crisis and the decisions that must be made in order to alleviate the vastly-changing Earth. The original series is written, executive produced and directed by Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion”).
‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie’ Review: Adaptation of Anime TV Series Underwhelms

There’s more plot and less whimsy than you might expect from a movie called “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond,” an underwhelming spinoff of the popular anime series adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah’s illustrated young-adult “light novel” series. This movie still resembles its source material, given its pile-on of high-fantasy characters and backstories.
‘Public Defenders’ Pilot From Creator Eddie Quintana Greenlit at ABC

ABC has ordered a pilot for “Public Defenders,” a single-camera comedy from 20th Television. The show follows four inexperienced public defenders who are up to their earholes in student loan debt and working tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail. Along the way, they have to rely on each other to navigate their first defendants, the absurd court system and the copy machine that always jams.
Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Reunion Won’t See Amy Jo Johnson In The Pink

Instead of go-go Power Rangers for the 30th anniversary special on Netflix, at least one prominent cast member is singing no-go. “For the record I never said no,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!” Netflix is powering up the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a standalone special set for April 19 that reunites David Yost as Billy Cranston, the original Blue Ranger; Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger; Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos, the...
‘The Last Thing He Told Me’: First Look, Premiere Date Revealed for Jennifer Garner-Led Adaptation

The Apple TV+ series adaptation of the best-selling Laura Dave novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” will debut on Friday, April 14, it was announced during Apple TV+’s TCA Presentation on Wednesday. They also unveiled a first look at the seven-part series, which stars Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice (“The Nice Guys”) and hails from co-creators Laura Dave and Josh Singer.
