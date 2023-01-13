‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Downplays Biden’s Classified Documents: ‘Nobody Was Missing Them for 7 Years’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Cheryl
5d ago
Of course they downplay any crime committed by the Democrats, while screaming Throw Trump in jail, for some imaginary reason 🙄
Reply(128)
645
RDA
5d ago
Definitely was not self reported. These attorneys had a legal obligation to hand them over and we’re by no means going risk their own careers to cover for Biden who everyone knows is a sinking ship.
Reply(27)
317
Dawn
5d ago
The only reason anyone knew Trump had papers was because they were looking to get him on anything and everything they could. Duh.
Reply(43)
270
