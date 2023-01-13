Read full article on original website
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tops state record for pardons granted
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf made history by issuing more the twice the number of pardons granted by any of his predecessors. Wolf signed a final batch of 369 pardons last week, for a total of 2,540 since he took office in 2015. Of the pardons, 395 were part of the...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf sends farewell message on final day in office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted out a farewell message Monday morning on his final day in office. "Thank you, Pennsylvania. "It's been an honor to serve as your governor. "Together, we overcame the insurmountable and built a stronger commonwealth. "Frances and I are grateful for the...
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release statement about shooting at Luzerne County Regal Cinema
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released a statement over the weekend after a 19-year-old was shot and killed at a Regal Cinema in Hazle Township, Luzerne County. Here is the full statement:. "On Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 8:15 p.m., troopers from PSP Hazelton were dispatched to...
WGAL
Final preparations underway in Harrisburg for inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Final preparations are underway in Harrisburg for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on Tuesday. On the eve of the swearing-in, Shapiro joined the MLK Day of Service. "I'm feeling humility. I really am. I'm really humbled by this," he said. Former state Rep. Austin Davis...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
NY man pleads guilty in PA court to tracking 67 kilos of cocaine
Harrisburg, Pa. — A man from Lockport, NY pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He was arrested in Pennsylvania after being detained by a traffic stop. Esteban Latorre-Cacho, age 37, of Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. ...
WGAL
Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
Popculture
'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Baltimore Arrested on Murder Charge
Michael Anthony Baltimore, a fugitive featured on TLC's 90 Day Fiance, was arrested in Davie, Florida on Jan. 13 in connection with a 2021 murder. Baltimore, 44, was on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted fugitives list. He allegedly shot and killed barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook on May 22, 2021.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers’ Report: Seized Drugs Worth $65.4 Million
HARRISBURG PA – Illegal or prohibited drugs seized by Pennsylvania State Police during 2022 were estimated to be worth a total of $65.4 million, about $10.3 million of which was confiscated during the year’s last quarter alone, the agency reported Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2023). The drug hauls included...
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
The Black population inhales 56% more toxic air than it produces, whereas white people breathe in 17% less pollution than they release. The post Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
WGAL
Chambersburg police say burglar threatens residents in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police say a man broke into a home and threatened residents in Franklin County. The Chambersburg Police Department said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, along Cumberland Avenue. "The investigation revealed that Robinson Christian forced entry into the residence and damaged items inside the...
Police investigating after man allegedly hit people with baseball bat in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are conducting an aggravated assault investigation after a man allegedly hit two people with an aluminum baseball bat in Lancaster County. State Police said that on Jan. 15, members of the PSP Lancaster Barracks received a phone call reporting that Kerr Michael Graham allegedly hit […]
WGAL
UPDATE: Luzerne county shooting, now a homicide
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were sent to Regal Cinema in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, for reported “shots being fired." It was determined that a 19-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby area of the cinema. According to state police,...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gives felons second chance and grants most pardons in Pennsylvania history
Do you feel that registered felons should be given a second chance for clemency? Governor Tom Wolf issued his final 369 pardons this week because he is adamant that the choices made in the past shouldn't prevent Pennsylvanians from moving forward. His total number of pardons signed now stands at 2,540.
skooknews.com
Shenandoah Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help in locating a Shenandoah woman. Danielle Marie Oswald, 49, with a last known address of 312 West Mount Vernon Street, Shenandoah, is wanted for failing to appear for several court appearances. Those...
WGAL
State police seek man accused of hitting two people with baseball bat in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search is underway for a man accused of hitting two people with an aluminum baseball bat in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said they are looking for Kerr Graham, 51. The assault happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Conestoga Mobile Home Park in the...
pahomepage.com
Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested
Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ …. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne...
