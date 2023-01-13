ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison

Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NY man pleads guilty in PA court to tracking 67 kilos of cocaine

Harrisburg, Pa. — A man from Lockport, NY pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He was arrested in Pennsylvania after being detained by a traffic stop. Esteban Latorre-Cacho, age 37, of Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lootpress

Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Baltimore Arrested on Murder Charge

Michael Anthony Baltimore, a fugitive featured on TLC's 90 Day Fiance, was arrested in Davie, Florida on Jan. 13 in connection with a 2021 murder. Baltimore, 44, was on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted fugitives list. He allegedly shot and killed barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook on May 22, 2021.
DAVIE, FL
sanatogapost.com

Troopers’ Report: Seized Drugs Worth $65.4 Million

HARRISBURG PA – Illegal or prohibited drugs seized by Pennsylvania State Police during 2022 were estimated to be worth a total of $65.4 million, about $10.3 million of which was confiscated during the year’s last quarter alone, the agency reported Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2023). The drug hauls included...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Chambersburg police say burglar threatens residents in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police say a man broke into a home and threatened residents in Franklin County. The Chambersburg Police Department said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, along Cumberland Avenue. "The investigation revealed that Robinson Christian forced entry into the residence and damaged items inside the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Luzerne county shooting, now a homicide

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were sent to Regal Cinema in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, for reported “shots being fired." It was determined that a 19-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby area of the cinema. According to state police,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Shenandoah Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help in locating a Shenandoah woman. Danielle Marie Oswald, 49, with a last known address of 312 West Mount Vernon Street, Shenandoah, is wanted for failing to appear for several court appearances. Those...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ …. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne...
CARLISLE, PA

