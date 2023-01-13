ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard

ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day St Louis 2023 MO: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day St Louis 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Newest vehicles on display at the St. Louis Auto Show

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Car lovers can check out the newest vehicles at the St. Louis Auto Show. About 400 cars and trucks are on display this weekend at the America’s Center. Visitors can learn about new safety technology and see some of the world’s most expensive cars....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
laduenews.com

St. Louis-based architecture firm leads effort to create a more sustainable, equitable industry

There are many components that go into designing, constructing and restoring buildings. Trivers, a St. Louis-based architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm, is doing this work with sustainability as its priority. “Sustainable architecture is architecture that meets the goals and needs of the occupants of the building while minimizing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

