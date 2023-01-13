Read full article on original website
Austin Butler's Voice Coach Explained Why He Still Sounds Like Elvis, Nearly Two Years After Filming Wrapped
"He was working on it all the time and it’s difficult to switch off."
Sundance Film Festival Market Preview: Could Fears of a WGA Strike Fuel a Buying Spree?
With COVID delays no longer a factor, all parties hope that belt-tightening among streamers won’t blunt potential bidding wars. With COVID-related production and release delays mostly in the rearview mirror, those arriving this week at the Sundance Film Festival will face another potential conundrum. The hope among filmmakers and...
How to Watch ‘That ‘90s Show': Where Is the ’70s Show’ Sequel Streaming?
Hello Wisconsin! Your favorite basement in Point Place is back in business. Set in 1995, “That ’90s Show” builds on the legacy of the beloved “That ’70s Show” with a new generation of misfits ready to get up to some shenanigans. While Eric (Topher...
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 First Look: Ted and Nathan Go Head-to-Head (Photo)
“Ted Lasso” Season 3, which will return to Apple TV+ in spring 2023, has unveiled its first-look image, which sees Nathan (Nick Mohammed) and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) going head-to-head. While Ted is shown smiling, Nathan seems austere and focused. In Season 2, viewers followed the latter as he struggled...
13 Changes "The Last Of Us" TV Show Made To The Game, And 9 Things They Kept The Same
I am ready to cry again.
‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 First Look: Whodunnit Tackles Wedding Murder-Mystery
“The Afterparty” continues, with Season 2 of the popular Apple TV+ whodunnit show tackling a wedding-set murder mystery. The comedy series unveiled first-look photos of the second installment — out April 28 — featuring reprisals of characters played by the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao and new additions like John Cho and Ken Jeong.
Billy Crudup Takes Us to the Moon as a Dreamy Traveling Salesman in First Trailer for ‘Hello Tomorrow!’ (Video)
AppleTV+ has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming dramedy “Hello Tomorrow!,” which is set to premiere globally on Feb. 17 with its first three episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 7. Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of...
Helena Bonham Carter Embodies British Soap Opera Icon in PBS’ Masterpiece Series ‘Nolly’ (Photo)
The ITV Studios show from Russell T. Davies has found its U.S. home, with an airdate on PBS to come
‘Public Defenders’ Pilot From Creator Eddie Quintana Greenlit at ABC
ABC has ordered a pilot for “Public Defenders,” a single-camera comedy from 20th Television. The show follows four inexperienced public defenders who are up to their earholes in student loan debt and working tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail. Along the way, they have to rely on each other to navigate their first defendants, the absurd court system and the copy machine that always jams.
Hugh Jackman Throws Hail Mary to Stop Ryan Reynolds ‘Spirited’ Oscar Recognition: ‘PLEASE Don’t Validate Him’ (Video)
Jackman addressed his "ongoing beef" with his "Deadpool 3" costar on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
‘The Last Thing He Told Me’: First Look, Premiere Date Revealed for Jennifer Garner-Led Adaptation
The Apple TV+ series adaptation of the best-selling Laura Dave novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” will debut on Friday, April 14, it was announced during Apple TV+’s TCA Presentation on Wednesday. They also unveiled a first look at the seven-part series, which stars Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice (“The Nice Guys”) and hails from co-creators Laura Dave and Josh Singer.
‘Rainbow Six': Chad Stahelski to Direct Michael B. Jordan in Tom Clancy Adaptation
“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski is set to direct and executive produce and Michael B. Jordan to star in and produce “Rainbow Six,” the feature adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel, for Paramount Pictures, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The film is the...
Brendan Fraser Breaks Down In Tears While Accepting Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards (Video)
"If you can get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen, the actor said in an emotional acceptance speech on Sunday night
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Leads Annie Award Nominations
The awards for animation give "Pinocchio" nine nominations and "Turning Red" seven
Disney+’s ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Makes Rare Return to Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
Crisscrossing story lines with returning ”Star Wars: The Bad Batch“ sends viewers to watch the animated anthology series. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
‘M3GAN 2.0’ to Hit Theaters in 2025 as Horror Sequel Moves Forward
A sequel to the recent hit horror film “M3GAN” is now in development with a release set for Jan. 17, 2025, Universal Pictures, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse said Wednesday. Titled “M3GAN 2.0,” the film will see stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return, with the original film’s screenwriter Akela Cooper penning the script. Williams will produce with Atomic Monster founder James Wan and Blumhouse founder/CEO Jason Blum.
How ‘Black Panther’ Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter ‘Took It Up a Notch’ for ‘Wakanda Forever’ (Exclusive Video)
Ruth Carter took the initiative and pushed the film further than I could have ever imagined," Ryan Coogler says of the Marvel sequel's looks
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Sets New Record With 14 Visual Effects Society Award Nominations
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" also fared well with the VES Awards
Meryl Streep Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Cast
The Oscar winner's casting follows the recent addition of Paul Rudd
Ryan Reynolds Details the Origin, Evolution of ‘Spirited’ Song ‘Good Afternoon’ — and How That Judi Dench Cameo Happened
The actor also tells TheWrap that yes, he'd be down to perform at the Oscars should the song get nominated
