‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 First Look: Ted and Nathan Go Head-to-Head (Photo)

“Ted Lasso” Season 3, which will return to Apple TV+ in spring 2023, has unveiled its first-look image, which sees Nathan (Nick Mohammed) and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) going head-to-head. While Ted is shown smiling, Nathan seems austere and focused. In Season 2, viewers followed the latter as he struggled...
‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 First Look: Whodunnit Tackles Wedding Murder-Mystery

“The Afterparty” continues, with Season 2 of the popular Apple TV+ whodunnit show tackling a wedding-set murder mystery. The comedy series unveiled first-look photos of the second installment — out April 28 — featuring reprisals of characters played by the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao and new additions like John Cho and Ken Jeong.
‘Public Defenders’ Pilot From Creator Eddie Quintana Greenlit at ABC

ABC has ordered a pilot for “Public Defenders,” a single-camera comedy from 20th Television. The show follows four inexperienced public defenders who are up to their earholes in student loan debt and working tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail. Along the way, they have to rely on each other to navigate their first defendants, the absurd court system and the copy machine that always jams.
‘The Last Thing He Told Me’: First Look, Premiere Date Revealed for Jennifer Garner-Led Adaptation

The Apple TV+ series adaptation of the best-selling Laura Dave novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” will debut on Friday, April 14, it was announced during Apple TV+’s TCA Presentation on Wednesday. They also unveiled a first look at the seven-part series, which stars Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice (“The Nice Guys”) and hails from co-creators Laura Dave and Josh Singer.
‘M3GAN 2.0’ to Hit Theaters in 2025 as Horror Sequel Moves Forward

A sequel to the recent hit horror film “M3GAN” is now in development with a release set for Jan. 17, 2025, Universal Pictures, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse said Wednesday. Titled “M3GAN 2.0,” the film will see stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return, with the original film’s screenwriter Akela Cooper penning the script. Williams will produce with Atomic Monster founder James Wan and Blumhouse founder/CEO Jason Blum.
