Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot. The Hometown Gas & Grill owner says there's quite a buzz at the small-town gas station and he hopes someone in town is the winner.
Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy
ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America's freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader's life and legacy "show us the way and we should pay attention.”
Washington Democratic lawmakers introduce bills seeking to protect abortion access
OLYMPIA, Wash. - While many states around the nation have restricted abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Democrats in the Washington state legislature are introducing bills that would protect access. Since the legislative session began on Jan. 9, lawmakers have introduced bills that would eliminate cost-sharing for...
