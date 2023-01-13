ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Two charged in alleged million-dollar PA Turnpike EZ Pass scheme

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3mqH_0kDth6Pl00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged and are accused of defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike for approximately one million dollars in tolls by using fraudulent credit card information to load EZ Pass transponders.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Duvany Zambrano, 43, of New Jersey, and Sergio
Jara, 37, of Allentown, began acquiring thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey beginning in 2018.

3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets

Investigators say the two then registered the transponders using false personal information and false credit card information. Next, prosecutors say they sold the transponders to truckers in the New Jersey area who traveled on the Pennsylvania Turnpike hauling materials.

As stated in the release, Zambrano, Jara, and others avoided paying approximately $1,000,000 in tolls.

Zambrano and Jara are currently scheduled for trial on March 4, 2023. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man ships 35 kilos of cocaine to Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to time in prison for shipping and trafficking cocaine in the Harrisburg area. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, Dauphin County was sentenced on December 15, 2022, to 18 years in prison for […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with 200 citations for wildlife business

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say they are charging a man with upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control business without permits. According to officials, 67-year-old Nelson Carter from Shickshinny is the owner and operator of ACE Bat and Wildlife Control located in Shickshinny. Authorities say Carter came […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO
The Independent

New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud

A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
NEW YORK STATE
WBRE

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wife arraigned on homicide charge after fatal Kingston fire

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead and his wife now faces several charges, namely homicide, after a January 4 fire in Luzerne County. On January 4 around 1:00 a.m., first responders were called to the 30 block of Holiday Drive in the Green Acres Apartments, to extinguish a fire. A man died and nine […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Woman on probation faces gun, drug charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman on probation faces new charges after police say she was found with drugs and a handgun at her home. According to law enforcement, Stephanie Peoples, 41, of Scranton, was arrested at her home in the 1100 block of Richmont Street Tuesday after police were told that contraband was […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

658 bags of suspected fentanyl seized, two arrested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday. Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes. Police entered the home and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy