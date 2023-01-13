ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds during welfare check in Newport News

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DgP2t_0kDth4eJ00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds during a welfare check in Newport News Friday morning.

According to Newport News police, officers were sent to a home in the 5200 block of Arlington Avenue for a welfare check around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

When they got to the scene, officers found the man and the woman inside the home with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related and they are not looking for suspects at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 6

Brian Causer
3d ago

what is wrong with people nowadays? People don't know how to talk anything out anymore. Everyone wants to be right and if they can't be right then the results are gun violence. If you want to die take your own life not anyone else's with you. Simple as that!!

Reply(3)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, 2 in critical condition

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk. Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach woman finds twin after being...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, …. 3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk. Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal. Virginia Beach woman finds twin after being separated …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Cost of wine in Virginia rising. Virginia...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North Main St. Happy Shopper

Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North …. 3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk. Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal. Virginia Beach woman finds twin after being separated …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Cost of wine in Virginia rising. Virginia Beach Restaurant...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Investigators are still working to find the cause of a house fire that killed three family members outside Elizabeth City. WAVY reached out to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, but they were closed for the holiday. What we do know is that a call came in from the house on Millpond Road around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

House fire on Campbell Road in Chesapeake under investigation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating a house fire that has displaced two adults. Around 1 p.m. Monday, a homeowner reported there was a fire at their home in the 3800 block of Campbell Road and they were able to get out safely. Firefighters arrived...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police looking for two men who robbed a convenience store in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for two men after they robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Saturday morning. According to a spokesperson, Suffolk Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store at 819 West Washington Street at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, the police officers learned that two men had come into the store, showed guns to the clerk, and demanded money. The suspects then fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and "tobacco products."
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy