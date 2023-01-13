ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

House GOP lays groundwork for Mayorkas impeachment as moderates balk

Senior House Republicans are moving swiftly to build a case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as they strongly weigh launching rare impeachment proceedings against a Cabinet secretary, a plan that could generate sharp backlash from GOP moderates. Key committee chairmen are already preparing to hold hearings on the problems...
Santos named to two House committees even as he faces growing calls to resign

Embattled freshman Rep. George Santos has been awarded seats on two low-level committees after House Republicans debated where to put the New York congressman, who is facing mounting legal issues and growing calls to resign for extensively lying about his resume. Several GOP sources told CNN that the House Republican...
GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces Indiana US Senate campaign

Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announced on Tuesday that he is running for US Senate, seeking the seat left open by outgoing Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. “We NEED conservatives in Washington who aren’t afraid to fight Biden’s radical agenda. That’s why I am running to...
White House strategy to manage documents fallout takes shape

The White House strategy to manage the special counsel investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has taken shape. Attack House Republicans. Don’t engage on the details of an ongoing matter. Most of all, maintain the meticulously planned strategic road map on which Biden planned to...
5 things to know for January 18: Ukraine, House, Veterans, Covid-19, Microsoft

If you frequently find yourself stuck in a procrastination loop, there’s a good chance you’re not lazy — but rather, a perfectionist. Oftentimes, perfectionists avoid starting tasks due to a fear of failure or criticism, experts say. You can challenge those beliefs by avoiding all-or-nothing thinking and by setting achievable standards on a daily basis.
First on CNN: Biden releases first slate of 2023 judicial nominees

President Joe Biden plans to nominate four people to federal judge positions on Wednesday, including a red state district court nominee who has the required support of their state’s Republican senators — essential endorsements that previously proved to be a challenge for the Democratic administration. CNN has learned...
White House defends releasing incomplete information about classified documents

The White House offered its most robust — if still extremely limited — explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden’s private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department’s investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.
Debt ceiling: 6 things you should know as the deadline looms

The clock is now ticking on the nation’s debt ceiling drama. The US is expected to hit its borrowing cap as soon as Thursday, though it will not immediately start to default on its debt and set off a financial crisis. But it does mean that Congress now has...

