House GOP lays groundwork for Mayorkas impeachment as moderates balk
Senior House Republicans are moving swiftly to build a case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as they strongly weigh launching rare impeachment proceedings against a Cabinet secretary, a plan that could generate sharp backlash from GOP moderates. Key committee chairmen are already preparing to hold hearings on the problems...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
Santos named to two House committees even as he faces growing calls to resign
Embattled freshman Rep. George Santos has been awarded seats on two low-level committees after House Republicans debated where to put the New York congressman, who is facing mounting legal issues and growing calls to resign for extensively lying about his resume. Several GOP sources told CNN that the House Republican...
Ohio GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan announces US Senate bid to challenge Sherrod Brown
Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan announced Tuesday that he will run for US Senate in Ohio in 2024, seeking to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a state that has been trending toward the GOP in recent years. Dolan’s announcement makes him the first Republican to officially jump into what...
Washington state bill would make period-tracking apps follow privacy laws in reflection of post-Roe fears
A bill introduced by Democrats in Washington’s state legislature would prevent private health data that is collected by apps — particularly those that track menstrual cycles — from being shared without consumers’ consent. The proposed law, called the My Health, My Data Act, reflects fears by...
A famous last name, business deals and a looming probe: Republicans ramp up investigation of Biden family
For years, as Joe Biden has sought to assure the American public he deserves their trust, he’s relied upon a go-to phrase meant to underscore his credibility: “I give you my word as a Biden.”. But that’s not the only way the Biden family name has been used....
GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces Indiana US Senate campaign
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announced on Tuesday that he is running for US Senate, seeking the seat left open by outgoing Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. “We NEED conservatives in Washington who aren’t afraid to fight Biden’s radical agenda. That’s why I am running to...
Federal investigators interviewed Biden attorney who initially discovered classified documents
Among the multiple interviews by federal investigators in the initial review of President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents was his personal attorney Patrick Moore, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Moore, who made the initial discovery of classified material while packing up Biden’s former think tank office,...
White House strategy to manage documents fallout takes shape
The White House strategy to manage the special counsel investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has taken shape. Attack House Republicans. Don’t engage on the details of an ongoing matter. Most of all, maintain the meticulously planned strategic road map on which Biden planned to...
Archives says it has to consult Justice Department before providing Biden document info to Congress
The National Archives told congressional Republicans it will only share information related to the discovery of classified information in President Joe Biden‘s former think tank office and residence after consulting with the Justice Department to ensure it does not interfere with the criminal probe. In a new letter to...
5 things to know for January 18: Ukraine, House, Veterans, Covid-19, Microsoft
If you frequently find yourself stuck in a procrastination loop, there’s a good chance you’re not lazy — but rather, a perfectionist. Oftentimes, perfectionists avoid starting tasks due to a fear of failure or criticism, experts say. You can challenge those beliefs by avoiding all-or-nothing thinking and by setting achievable standards on a daily basis.
What we know about ex-GOP candidate arrested in connection with shootings at homes of New Mexico Democrats
An unsuccessful Republican candidate for state office in New Mexico who attributed his defeat to a “rigged” election is accused of masterminding a series of shootings targeting the homes of elected Democrats. Solomon Peña, who lost his 2022 run for state House District 14, was arrested Monday by...
First on CNN: Biden releases first slate of 2023 judicial nominees
President Joe Biden plans to nominate four people to federal judge positions on Wednesday, including a red state district court nominee who has the required support of their state’s Republican senators — essential endorsements that previously proved to be a challenge for the Democratic administration. CNN has learned...
Oklahoma’s attorney general says ‘the current pace of executions is unsustainable’ and wants to space them out
The Oklahoma Attorney General has filed a motion to space out seven upcoming executions to allow the state Department of Corrections (DOC) more time between each event. In a filing dated Tuesday, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said that the current pace of executions is unsustainable in the long run. According...
White House defends releasing incomplete information about classified documents
The White House offered its most robust — if still extremely limited — explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden’s private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department’s investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.
Debt ceiling: 6 things you should know as the deadline looms
The clock is now ticking on the nation’s debt ceiling drama. The US is expected to hit its borrowing cap as soon as Thursday, though it will not immediately start to default on its debt and set off a financial crisis. But it does mean that Congress now has...
Trump criticizes evangelical leaders for not backing his 2024 presidential bid
Just days before Donald Trump hosts his first 2024 event in South Carolina, a state whose evangelical population has long played a critical role in its presidential primary, the former president is lashing out at religious conservatives who have declined to endorse his third presidential campaign. Trump’s comments to conservative...
