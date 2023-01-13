In the famous words of DJ Khaled, "Anotha one." "Anotha" being a new celebrity beauty line. This time, by singer-songwriter John Legend. I will admit: I did not want to conduct this interview. Not because I didn't want to meet Legend or don't admire his work. He's collected monumental accolades in his career, including an esteemed EGOT (racking up an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) — one of only 17 people to do so — and the NAACP's President's Award. He's clearly talented, he's consistent, and he's got range. But celebrity beauty brands have inundated the public to the point of exhaustion, so I wondered what Legend could bring to the table that would change the beauty game.

