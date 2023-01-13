ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

kicks96news.com

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

MIGUEL ANGEL AGUSTIN, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $399.25, $639.25, $649.25, N/A. TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.
CARTHAGE, MS
wcbi.com

Lee County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect, stolen UTV

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen four-wheeler, and the folks who stole it. A red Honda Side-by-side was taken in the Endville/King Road area of Belden Thursday night January 12. If you...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
wtva.com

Charges filed against man after crash in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces charges following a crash in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Jacob Holcomb faces two counts of aggravated DUI. He was involved in a head-on collision that happened Monday afternoon, Jan. 16 on Wolfe Road which is south...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wbrc.com

Lamar County man arrested for shooting woman in vehicle

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators have arrested a Lamar County man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
WLBT

Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for fatal DUI crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Officer Sam Brown said a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three occupants inside. According to Brown, […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

2 killed in Jackson crash; woman charged with aggravated DUI

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were killed in a crash that led to DUI charges against a driver. The wreck involving a Toyota Camry and a black Nissan Altima was reported before 3 a.m. on Sunday at Canton Mart Road and the Interstate 55 frontage road. Jada Kelly, 22,...
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying shooting suspect

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in recent shooting. A release from Crime Stoppers says that on December 29, a black male subject entered the Dollar General located at 1153 Pocahontas Road in Flora. The suspect is shown in these photos dressed in a yellow vest, white gloves with a white hard hat on.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. The arrest comes as police are investigating...
TUPELO, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report 1/9-1/16, 2023

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed one felony conspiracy charges for the week of January 9-16, 2023. Kayla Marie Autum 287 Coxs Road, Braxton, MS. 39044. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
MAGEE, MS
breezynews.com

Blocked Roads, Reckless Driving and an Alarm in Attala

12:06 a.m. – Attala Deputies called in about a tree blocking the road at the intersection of Road 1111 and Road 1120. 1:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check a business alarm on N. Wells Street. 3:04 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check on...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Winston County Sheriff’s Office invests into new drone

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two of the latest additions to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office will allow law enforcement to have a bird’s eye view of investigations. The sheriff’s office already owns a drone but it decided to invest in an upgrade and add to its collection.
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store…

Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
OXFORD, MS

