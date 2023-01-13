ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A ping-pong bar co-founded by Susan Sarandon is taking over the former Carolines space on Broadway

News about the official closing of iconic comedy club Carolines on Broadway really saddened New Yorkers but we're pretty excited about recent developments regarding the space: According to the New York Post, the destination will now be the home of Spin NYC Times Square, the ping-pong social club that was co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon and already operates a 14,000-square-foot outpost in the Flatiron.
Let me tell you—sample sales in NYC are the ‘concrete jungle’ everyone talks about

When attending the many weekly sample sales that New York has to offer, one scene from the 2004 cult movie Mean Girls readily comes to mind. In the film, while waging a silent girl war hoping to eventually land the hottest guy in school, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron imagines "settling" the situation with frenemy Regina George (Rachel McAdams) as they would "in the animal world."
Hamlet is coming to Shakespeare in the Park this summer

New York City's beloved institution Shakespeare in the Park will return this summer with a new production of Hamlet, the Public Theater announced today. The series has offered free outdoor stagings of Shakespeare plays at Central Park's open-air Delacorte Theater since 1962. Usually, Shakespeare in the Park presents two productions...
Want to carve your own ice sculpture? Now’s your chance at this cool Governors Island event

There's a super cool (literally) ice sculpture show coming to Governors Island in February, and you can get in on the fun. NYC artists and artist teams are invited to submit ideas for an ice sculpture, and those who are picked will get supplies, expert guidance and $2,000 to participate. If sitting back and watching is more of your thing, you can see the sculptors create their icy masterpieces at the Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show on Saturday, February 18.
No, New York is not ‘Little Los Angeles’

Last week, New York Times media correspondent Michael M. Grynbaum caused quite a stir around town when he penned an essay dissecting the Los Ang-ularity of New York’s current cultural scene—blasphemy to locals’ ears given the perennial battle between all things East and West. All it took...
What is Reverse Manhattanhenge and how can I see it?

Everyone knows about Manhattanhenge, the incredibly photogenic event that New Yorkers look forward to a few times a year, when the sunset perfectly aligns with Manhattan's east-west grid. But did you know there's also a Reverse Manhattanhenge happening right now?. To put it simply, the celestial occurrence is the "winter...
A super-cool new ice skating rink is now open in Brooklyn

StudioSkate is a new 2,500-square-foot ice skating rink that sits right next to 99 Scott, the beloved cultural events venue in East Williamsburg at (you guessed it!) 99 Scott Avenue. Billing itself as a "forward thinking alternative to traditional holiday skating rinks," the space seeks to be an all-in-one destination:...
Subway stations near river tunnels have the worst air quality

If you’re concerned about what you’re breathing into your lungs underground—in subway platforms and stations—there’s something to your apprehension. Last year, we reported that NYU Langone researchers found that the New York region’s subway system is the worst for air pollution in the Northeast—from D.C. to Boston. Out of 300 air samples from 71 stations taken in the morning and evening rush hours in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC before the pandemic hit, New York’s subway system had the most severe levels of contamination. Hazardous metals and organic particles were found in the air.
Cute dogs are taking over NYC's Javits Center this month

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are coming to the Javits Center this month, and you can hang out with the cute canines while admiring their skills. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, more than 120 dogs are expected to attend American Kennel Club's Meet the Breeds on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. The event—America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase—is intended to teach about responsible pet ownership.
Get 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts

It’s that time of year again! Must-See Week is back offering 2-for-1 tickets to dozens of NYC cultural institutions, from museums to concert halls and more. Between now and February 12, you can book two tickets for the price of one to more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours set between January 17 and February 12, including at Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more.
Step into a purple paradise at ARTECHOUSE’s MAGENTAVERSE

The color of the year for 2023: Pantone's Viva Magenta, a hue evoking bravery, optimistic celebration and self-expression without restraint. Soon, you'll be able to immersive yourself in the energy of that purply-pinkish-red tone at ARTECHOUSE's newest technology-driven experiential art experience called MAGENTAVERSE. The multi-sensory exhibit will open on January 20 in Chelsea.
See Cinderella en español at this show in Queens

The classic tale “Cinderella” is coming to the Queens this month, but there’s a twist: the performance is presented as a one-person puppet show in Spanish and English. "Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story" will make audience members feel like they're part of the story in the intimate setting of The Studio at Queens Theatre on Sunday, January 22. It's the NYC debut for this family-friendly production by Austin-based Glass Half Full Theatre.
The highest skating rink in NYC is opening at Hudson Yards

Seeing the New York City skyline from up high is a priceless experience, but doing so while skating alongside friends is even more special. Hudson Yards just announced the January 10 opening of Sky Skate, the highest skating rink in the city found in the indoor portion of the sky deck at Edge, the tallest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.
