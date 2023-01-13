Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
Related
Find some inner peace in midtown with Aman’s new mindfulness retreat
With car horns beeping, buses blowing by and packed sidewalks, midtown Manhattan may not seem like a peaceful place. But Buddhist monk and mindfulness coach Master Geshe YongDong (Geshe La) is going to change that this month. The mindfulness expert will lead Journey to Peace at Aman New York hotel...
A ping-pong bar co-founded by Susan Sarandon is taking over the former Carolines space on Broadway
News about the official closing of iconic comedy club Carolines on Broadway really saddened New Yorkers but we're pretty excited about recent developments regarding the space: According to the New York Post, the destination will now be the home of Spin NYC Times Square, the ping-pong social club that was co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon and already operates a 14,000-square-foot outpost in the Flatiron.
Let me tell you—sample sales in NYC are the ‘concrete jungle’ everyone talks about
When attending the many weekly sample sales that New York has to offer, one scene from the 2004 cult movie Mean Girls readily comes to mind. In the film, while waging a silent girl war hoping to eventually land the hottest guy in school, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron imagines "settling" the situation with frenemy Regina George (Rachel McAdams) as they would "in the animal world."
Hamlet is coming to Shakespeare in the Park this summer
New York City's beloved institution Shakespeare in the Park will return this summer with a new production of Hamlet, the Public Theater announced today. The series has offered free outdoor stagings of Shakespeare plays at Central Park's open-air Delacorte Theater since 1962. Usually, Shakespeare in the Park presents two productions...
A verdant, outdoor tribute to Lenape heritage is coming to The Morgan this year
Indigenous plants will fill The Morgan Library & Museum's garden this summer, complementing an exhibit on Lenape teacher and herbalist Nora Thompson Dean. Officials from The Morgan announced the upcoming exhibit today, along with a dozen other thought-provoking shows coming to the Murray Hill museum this year. Mark your calendar for these upcoming exhibitions.
These are the latest Michelin restaurants to watch in 2023
A few times each year, in advance of its main event Bib Gourmand and star announcements, the Michelin Guide incorporates additions to its New York guide. Its first notables of 2033 were revealed January 11. Highlights among the new spots to watch include Le Rock, one of Time Out New...
Want to carve your own ice sculpture? Now’s your chance at this cool Governors Island event
There's a super cool (literally) ice sculpture show coming to Governors Island in February, and you can get in on the fun. NYC artists and artist teams are invited to submit ideas for an ice sculpture, and those who are picked will get supplies, expert guidance and $2,000 to participate. If sitting back and watching is more of your thing, you can see the sculptors create their icy masterpieces at the Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show on Saturday, February 18.
No, New York is not ‘Little Los Angeles’
Last week, New York Times media correspondent Michael M. Grynbaum caused quite a stir around town when he penned an essay dissecting the Los Ang-ularity of New York’s current cultural scene—blasphemy to locals’ ears given the perennial battle between all things East and West. All it took...
What is Reverse Manhattanhenge and how can I see it?
Everyone knows about Manhattanhenge, the incredibly photogenic event that New Yorkers look forward to a few times a year, when the sunset perfectly aligns with Manhattan's east-west grid. But did you know there's also a Reverse Manhattanhenge happening right now?. To put it simply, the celestial occurrence is the "winter...
A super-cool new ice skating rink is now open in Brooklyn
StudioSkate is a new 2,500-square-foot ice skating rink that sits right next to 99 Scott, the beloved cultural events venue in East Williamsburg at (you guessed it!) 99 Scott Avenue. Billing itself as a "forward thinking alternative to traditional holiday skating rinks," the space seeks to be an all-in-one destination:...
Subway stations near river tunnels have the worst air quality
If you’re concerned about what you’re breathing into your lungs underground—in subway platforms and stations—there’s something to your apprehension. Last year, we reported that NYU Langone researchers found that the New York region’s subway system is the worst for air pollution in the Northeast—from D.C. to Boston. Out of 300 air samples from 71 stations taken in the morning and evening rush hours in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC before the pandemic hit, New York’s subway system had the most severe levels of contamination. Hazardous metals and organic particles were found in the air.
You can score a sweet hotel deal right now for an NYC winter staycation
Citywide, NYC has more than 124,000 hotel rooms, and right now you can book one at a deep discount thanks to NYC Hotel Week. NYC Hotel Week is currently underway with more than 140 hotels across the five boroughs offering a 23% discount on standard retail rates through February 12.
Cute dogs are taking over NYC's Javits Center this month
Dogs of all shapes and sizes are coming to the Javits Center this month, and you can hang out with the cute canines while admiring their skills. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, more than 120 dogs are expected to attend American Kennel Club's Meet the Breeds on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. The event—America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase—is intended to teach about responsible pet ownership.
Get 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts
It’s that time of year again! Must-See Week is back offering 2-for-1 tickets to dozens of NYC cultural institutions, from museums to concert halls and more. Between now and February 12, you can book two tickets for the price of one to more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours set between January 17 and February 12, including at Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more.
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
Behind mayor Eric Adams' decision to turn empty NYC offices into new apartments
Earlier this week, mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plans to convert underused office spaces in New York City into new apartment buildings. In total, the politician offered 11 recommendations that range in scope and function and are based on advice from a city-led task force that was established back in July of 2022.
Tolls between NYC and New Jersey have just increased
Another day, another toll hike—this one affecting commuters in New York and New Jersey. Citing inflation as the main culprit, the Port Authority approved fair increases at select crossings last month and the changes just went into effect this past weekend. Overall, drivers will be charged an extra dollar...
Step into a purple paradise at ARTECHOUSE’s MAGENTAVERSE
The color of the year for 2023: Pantone's Viva Magenta, a hue evoking bravery, optimistic celebration and self-expression without restraint. Soon, you'll be able to immersive yourself in the energy of that purply-pinkish-red tone at ARTECHOUSE's newest technology-driven experiential art experience called MAGENTAVERSE. The multi-sensory exhibit will open on January 20 in Chelsea.
See Cinderella en español at this show in Queens
The classic tale “Cinderella” is coming to the Queens this month, but there’s a twist: the performance is presented as a one-person puppet show in Spanish and English. "Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story" will make audience members feel like they're part of the story in the intimate setting of The Studio at Queens Theatre on Sunday, January 22. It's the NYC debut for this family-friendly production by Austin-based Glass Half Full Theatre.
The highest skating rink in NYC is opening at Hudson Yards
Seeing the New York City skyline from up high is a priceless experience, but doing so while skating alongside friends is even more special. Hudson Yards just announced the January 10 opening of Sky Skate, the highest skating rink in the city found in the indoor portion of the sky deck at Edge, the tallest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0