Jacksonville, FL

Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives

The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle

Firing Matt Canada Still Real Possibility for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The anxiousness surrounding the news of Matt Canada and the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision at offensive coordinator is growing by the day. A week removed from the end of the season, many fans are starting to expect Canada to return for another year in Pittsburgh despite poor offensive numbers for a second-consecutive campaign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Super Wild Card Weekend

The Detroit Lions came up just short of playing this weekend as part of the wild card round of the NFC playoffs. Dan Campbell's team instead will be watching the events of "Super Wild Card Weekend" transpire at home. So, what better time than now for Campbell and Detroit general...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Titans request to interview two Chiefs assistants for offensive coordinator: report

The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy for their vacant offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning. Bieniemy, who interviewed last week for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching position, joined Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s staff in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Report: Jim Harbaugh Called Broncos Before Michigan Decision

On Monday, Jim Harbaugh announced that he is returning to Michigan in 2023 instead of jumping to the NFL, Michigan president Santa Ono confirmed. Before publicizing that decision, Harbaugh reportedly made sure to take his name out of the running for the team that was most interested in him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Harbaugh called the Broncos to let them know that he will not be taking their head coaching job if offered. The Michigan head coach had a virtual interview with Denver last week.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Cardinals to Hire Titans Executive Monti Ossenfort As GM

The Cardinals are hiring Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to be their next general manager, according to a Monday afternoon report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Ossenfort replaces Arizona general manager Steve Keim, who stepped down on Jan. 9 as the Cardinals moved to fire...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Sloppy Bills Hold on, Survive Dolphins, 34-31

Four fourth-quarter deficits. One scary injury, punctuated by an inspirational recovery. In light of those adversities they've faced this season, the Buffalo Bills weren't about to be daunted by a third-quarter deficit to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills certainly didn't play their best in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game at...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

9-8 Is Good Enough For Detroit Lions, For Now

The Detroit Lions are among a few NFL teams that have actually garnered a significant amount of positive attention, even though the team did not make the playoffs this year. Finishing the season with eight victories in 10 outings has put the team in the center of many discussions regarding which team's are poised to break out in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Three Takeaways from Giants’ 31-24 Win Over Minnesota

By now, the recurring theme among the critics is that the "rebuilding" New York Giants just aren't good enough to be in the playoffs, win games, or do much of anything, for that matter. The Giants obviously think otherwise and have shown in their first season under general manager Joe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
CHICAGO, IL
WNCT

AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud announced on Monday morning he will forgo his final three years of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be a top-10 pick. A former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud finishes his career as the...
COLUMBUS, OH

