Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Wichita Eagle
NFL announces AFC Divisional playoff schedule, including when Chiefs will play Jaguars
The Chiefs’ final home game of the season might be taking place on Saturday. The NFL announced the full Divisional Round schedule, including the Chiefs’ first playoff game, on Sunday evening after the conclusion of the Bengals-Ravens game, won by host Cincy. Because they had a bye week...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives
The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Bengals in AFC Divisional After Sam Hubbard’s Scoop N’ Score
The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round after Cincy eliminated the Baltimore Ravens with a 24-17 win in the Wild Card on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The Bills are 0-2 in all-time postseason meetings against the Bengals, the last of which came in 1989.
Wichita Eagle
Firing Matt Canada Still Real Possibility for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The anxiousness surrounding the news of Matt Canada and the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision at offensive coordinator is growing by the day. A week removed from the end of the season, many fans are starting to expect Canada to return for another year in Pittsburgh despite poor offensive numbers for a second-consecutive campaign.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL playoffs; When, how to watch, TV, odds
In its AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the Chiefs would gladly accept an outcome similar to their regular season meeting. On Nov. 13, there was scant reason to believe these teams would later meet in the postseason. The Chiefs entered the game 6-2 and were a nine-point favorite. The Jags were 3-6.
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: This isn’t the same Jaguars team KC Chiefs defeated earlier this season
The Chiefs know their playoff opponent, and it’s time to gear up for the game: Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m., and it’s a rematch of a regular-season meeting. On today’s SportsBeat KC, we look ahead to the...
Wichita Eagle
5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Super Wild Card Weekend
The Detroit Lions came up just short of playing this weekend as part of the wild card round of the NFC playoffs. Dan Campbell's team instead will be watching the events of "Super Wild Card Weekend" transpire at home. So, what better time than now for Campbell and Detroit general...
Wichita Eagle
Titans request to interview two Chiefs assistants for offensive coordinator: report
The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy for their vacant offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning. Bieniemy, who interviewed last week for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching position, joined Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s staff in...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens — Bengals Inactives: Will OLB David Ojabo Boost Baltimore’s Pass Rush?
Ravens rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo is active for the second straight week. Ojabo had a strip-sack on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last week and he is looking to have similar success in this Wild-Card matchup. Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is also active for the second straight week. He...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Jim Harbaugh Called Broncos Before Michigan Decision
On Monday, Jim Harbaugh announced that he is returning to Michigan in 2023 instead of jumping to the NFL, Michigan president Santa Ono confirmed. Before publicizing that decision, Harbaugh reportedly made sure to take his name out of the running for the team that was most interested in him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Harbaugh called the Broncos to let them know that he will not be taking their head coaching job if offered. The Michigan head coach had a virtual interview with Denver last week.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Cardinals to Hire Titans Executive Monti Ossenfort As GM
The Cardinals are hiring Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to be their next general manager, according to a Monday afternoon report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Ossenfort replaces Arizona general manager Steve Keim, who stepped down on Jan. 9 as the Cardinals moved to fire...
Wichita Eagle
Sloppy Bills Hold on, Survive Dolphins, 34-31
Four fourth-quarter deficits. One scary injury, punctuated by an inspirational recovery. In light of those adversities they've faced this season, the Buffalo Bills weren't about to be daunted by a third-quarter deficit to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills certainly didn't play their best in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game at...
Wichita Eagle
9-8 Is Good Enough For Detroit Lions, For Now
The Detroit Lions are among a few NFL teams that have actually garnered a significant amount of positive attention, even though the team did not make the playoffs this year. Finishing the season with eight victories in 10 outings has put the team in the center of many discussions regarding which team's are poised to break out in 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Three Takeaways from Giants’ 31-24 Win Over Minnesota
By now, the recurring theme among the critics is that the "rebuilding" New York Giants just aren't good enough to be in the playoffs, win games, or do much of anything, for that matter. The Giants obviously think otherwise and have shown in their first season under general manager Joe...
Gene Frenette: Not easy for Chiefs or anybody to kill Jacksonville Cockroaches
It’s not that Rayshawn Jenkins meant anything offensive. He was trying to pay his team a compliment. Sometimes in the euphoria of your team winning by the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history, a choice of words can seem odd, but the Jaguars’ safety was -- in this instance -- grossly accurate.
Wichita Eagle
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel […]
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud announced on Monday morning he will forgo his final three years of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be a top-10 pick. A former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud finishes his career as the...
Comments / 0