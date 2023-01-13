Read full article on original website
Idaho foster children living in short-term rentals
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care crisis reveals some Idaho Children in foster care are living in short-term rentals. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says, “the population of children that end up in these homes have high-needs.” Blackwood says it’s more difficult to find foster homes for these kids because of their needs. While living in short-term rentals, the department assesses the children as they try to find a more focused treatment facility. IDHW begun struggling to find placements in October of 2021. Those challenges have continued.
Oregon school board drops ban on gay pride and other symbols
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A school district in Oregon has quietly rescinded its ban on educators displaying symbols of the Black Lives Matter movement or gay pride, following a court settlement with a teachers' union. Newberg, Ore., a town of about 25,000 residents nestled in Oregon's wine country, had...
Weather Alert: More clouds expected today, snowfall should begin late tonight
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A partly cloudy morning will develop into a mostly cloudy day today in the Treasure Valley. Highs will once again reach the low 40s. Expect a slick and slippery commute tomorrow morning as snow showers are set to pass through the region overnight tonight. Those...
Author Howard Blum is writing book on Idaho student deaths
NEW YORK (AP) — A bestselling author of crime stories and other nonfiction works is working on a book about the stabbing deaths last fall of four students at the University of Idaho. Howard Blum has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers, which has not yet announced a title or...
Idaho Doctor being charged with COVID-19 violations
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Washington medical board is charging Ryan N. Cole, MD with violations in care related to the COVID-19 virus. The charges allege that Dr. Cole, an Idaho resident that has a license to practice medicine in the state of Washington made several false and misleading statements related to the coronavirus disease pandemic, the vaccines for the coronavirus, and the use of Ivermectin as a treatment for the coronavirus. It also alleges that Dr. Cole provided false information about the effectiveness of wearing a mask that was harmful and dangerous to patients.
Idaho senator tried to remove rape, incest exceptions in Idaho abortion law
An Idaho state senator tried to remove rape and incest from the state's abortion ban exceptions. One of Senator Scott Herndon's (R-Sagle) two abortion bills will be printed. It attempts to fix confusion over ectopic pregnancies. The other would have removed rape and incest as affirmative defenses in our current...
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
BOISE — The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked — is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and...
