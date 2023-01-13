Read full article on original website
Blood vessel protein found to reduce mortality in infectious disease
Pipes play an essential role in bringing water to the faucets in your home, but if one of those pipes springs a leak, damage can result. Similarly, the vascular system plays an essential role in carrying oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, but too much vascular permeability, or space between the cells lining the blood vessels, can have devastating results. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on a key protein involved in vascular permeability and its impact on mortality in infectious disease.
Research review suggests long COVID may last indefinitely for some people and mimic other ailments
A small team of researchers, two from the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, the other two from the Scripps Research Translational Institute, has published a Review article in the journal Nature Reviews Microbiology suggesting that long COVID might be a bigger threat than has been realized. Prior research has shown that some...
Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study
High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
Modality-independent proto-organization of human multisensory areas in the brain
To build a representation of the external world, and give it a coherent sense, our brain needs to process and integrate information coming from all our senses, including vision and hearing. But it remains an open debate whether this "multisensory processing" is innate and present from birth in the human brain, or rather develops with experience.
Hormone replacement therapy could ward off Alzheimer's among at-risk women
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) could help prevent Alzheimer's Dementia among women at risk of developing the disease—according to University of East Anglia research. The study shows that HRT use is associated with better memory, cognition and larger brain volumes in later life among women carrying the APOE4 gene—the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer's disease.
Rapid cognitive decline uncommon in aging people with HIV on stable treatment, says study
With successful treatment, HIV has become a chronic health condition which can be managed with life-long care. Treatment reduces the amounts of HIV in the blood to an undetectable level and most people with the infection who take their medication live as long as people without HIV. While there have...
Animal testing no longer required for drug approval, but high-tech substitutes aren't ready
For generations people have associated the terms "lab rat" and "guinea pig" with scientific research. Animal testing remains a standard and has been required for drug approval. Just before Christmas, though, Congress ended the requirement that all new drugs must be tested in two species—usually mice and a "higher order"...
Ten-minute scan enables detection and cure of the most common cause of high blood pressure
Doctors at Queen Mary University of London and Barts Hospital, and Cambridge University Hospital, have led research using a new type of CT scan to light up tiny nodules in a hormone gland and cure high blood pressure by their removal. The nodules are discovered in 1 in 20 people with high blood pressure.
Type 1 diabetes: Maintaining the enzyme ACE2 in the gut prevents diabetic blindness
The leading cause of blindness in American adults is diabetic retinopathy, progressive damage to blood vessels in the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Yet the source of this damage appears to lie in the belly—mainly a leaky small intestine that weakens the barrier between gut bacteria and the blood system, according to a study published in the journal Circulation Research.
Most long COVID symptoms clear up in a year for mild cases: study
Most symptoms from long COVID clear up within a year for people who had mild initial infections, a large Israel study said Thursday, with the findings welcomed as "reassuring". At least 17 million people in Europe suffered from long COVID symptoms months after recovering from their initial infection during 2020...
3D organoid models show brain mechanisms of Tourette syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a common disorder characterized by uncontrollable motor or vocal tics that manifests in childhood and can interfere with school performance, relationships, and quality of life. Using stem cells from patients to build 3D models that mirror portions of their brain development in a culture dish, a Yale team has illuminated mechanisms behind why this condition occurs.
Protein movement reveals brain tumor's weak spot
Proteins do not have a single shape, but are more like dynamic robots. But—how do they actually move? And what does this tell us about their function? Laura Orellana describes the movement of proteins using computer simulations—and has discovered a new drug target for glioblastoma brain tumors. Decades...
Novel neurofeedback technique enhances awareness of mind-wandering
Everyone knows the feeling. You are trying to concentrate on driving or studying, or paying attention in a boring meeting, but suddenly, you realize that you are thinking about something irrelevant to the task at hand. While mind-wandering is sometimes associated with mental problems such as depression, it also contributes to creativity. Therefore, what people need is not to avoid mind-wandering, but to learn how to manage it.
Researchers create a cell therapy based on STAb cells for a type of leukemia with few treatment options
Researchers of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid and the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute in Barcelona have developed a cell therapy for a type of leukemia which currently has very few treatment options. This STAb therapy is based on STAb-T cells and could be used for the treatment of T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL) in those patients for whom chemotherapy or bone marrow transplantation have not worked.
The link between mental health and ADHD is strong—so why aren't we paying attention?
Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
Investigating the interface between biomaterials and cells to help regenerate body tissues
One of the approaches to improve the regeneration of body tissues is to focus on the physical surface cues of the biomaterial to see how different surface topographies such as tiny pillars may instruct cells "to do what we want them to do"—in this case regenerate bone tissue. "The...
Autism spectrum disorder study looks at monkeys as possible models
New research builds upon growing evidence demonstrating the importance of rhesus macaque monkeys (Macaca mulatta) as a model for the core social impairments observed in autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ASD is an early onset neurodevelopmental condition characterized by persistent social communication and interaction impairments. Despite its prevalence and societal cost,...
Study identifies a new cause of brain development disorders in Williams syndrome
A new study by the Tel Aviv and Hebrew Universities found that abnormal processes lead to disruption in the expression of genes essential for brain development in people suffering from Williams syndrome—a rare, multisystem genetic syndrome that causes disorders in brain development. According to the researchers, "Our findings may contribute to the future development of targeted treatments that will enable normal expression of the affected genes we identified in the research."
Scientists find mechanical stimulation could be used to prevent falls and strengthen muscles
Mechanical vibrations could help improve our muscles and our balance control, according to research at Aston University. Researchers in the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences have examined the effect of stimulation on muscle spindles which "speak" to the central nervous system to help keep us upright and walk straight.
Access to direct-acting antiviral treatments linked to fall in hepatitis C incidence
The importance of access to highly effective direct acting antiviral (DAA) treatments to help eliminate hepatitis C (HCV) among people living with HIV (PLHIV) has been demonstrated in new research led by Burnet Institute, published in the journal eClinicalMedicine. Subsidized in Australia through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, DAAs that cure...
