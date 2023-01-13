Surgery for spinal stenosis linked to lower mortality and costs, compared to nonoperative treatment

I had spinal fusion as my second back surgery and I’m still experiencing pain. I receive acupuncture treatments and pain meds. I still have my some what good days and really bad days. I try to make the best of it.
I have Cervical Spondylosis, I'm 47 and also have Spinal Stenosis, and narrowing of nerve canals and I also have protruding discs and degenerative disc disease had Denervation for 6 nerves in my neck... so far I'm at a year and 8 months for the 3 left side. And at a year and 2 months for the 3 on the right side. it was extremely painful to have done, yes. Will I have it done again if I need to? Yes, that's how much pain relief I've had. So for now , I just have to deal with the pain of the Cervical Spondylosis.
I’ve been trying for years to get help with my back pain and I’m finally getting to see a orthopedic specialist next month and if they don’t help me I’m done I won’t keep suffering everyday I’m miserable
