Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State Suffers Fourth Straight Defeat With 68-64 Overtime Loss At Rutgers
The Ohio State men’s basketball team suffered its fourth straight defeat on Sunday afternoon, falling to Rutgers in overtime, 68-64, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway. The Buckeyes were once again led offensively by freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, who scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. His jumper with 49 seconds remaining sent the game to overtime.
Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
Living large in the Natural State: What you can buy in Arkansas with the Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot
Anyone who buys a lottery ticket dreams of hitting it big, and with the Mega Millions jackpot now at $1.35 billion, players’ wishes of riches could be spent on quite a lot in Arkansas.
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program
TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program. Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas. For more information on this nonprofit, click here.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Showers Monday, Storms Wednesday
TONIGHT: Overcast skies and a 20% chance for a shower over west Arkansas. It will be breezy with a southerly wind 10-15 mph. Mild, with a low temperature in the upper 40s and low 50s. MLK DAY: A few showers will linger in the morning. It looks like there will...
gamblingnews.com
Judge Rules against Cherokee Nation’s License for Casino in Arkansas
Overall, Arkansas approved four locations for land-based gambling venues following a constitutional amendment from 2018. While casinos were already built for three locations, a legal battle has been ongoing for the fourth location, Pope County. Preparing its casino operations, the Cherokee Nation Businesses bought 180 acres in the county. But a legal battle challenging the Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino’s license put on hold the casino project.
KTUL
Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
Capitol View: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ 1st week as governor and healthcare policy in Arkansas
As January hits the halfway mark, a new governor takes the stage in the state of Arkansas. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas healthcare are the main topics of this week’s Capitol View.
Kait 8
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police. Col. Mike Hagar was officially sworn in as the Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police at ASP headquarters in Little Rock Friday, Jan. 13.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Arkansas?
When you think of billionaires, you probably think of big cities and flashy lifestyles. But what about those who have built their fortunes in smaller, more rural states?. Take Arkansas, for example.
Wichita Eagle
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warmer Sunday, MLK Day Showers
SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will start off in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies. A gusty south wind 5-15 mph will blow warmer air into Arkansas. Many will reach 60° in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Thicker clouds will roll in by the evening. A rain shower will be possible in west Arkansas before midnight.
KHBS
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeals five of predecessor's COVID-19 executive orders
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders repealed five executive orders created during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanders' predecessor, Asa Hutchinson, created these orders in 2020. They created committees, advisory groups, and a task force that focused on the COVID-19 response. "The first case of COVID-19 was identified...
Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
